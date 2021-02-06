DECATUR — East Central Community College will hold tryouts for the 2021-22 Cheerleading Squad from 8 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, April 10, in the South Campus Gymnasium.
There is a $25 fee for all participants.
Pre-tryout clinics for the coed squad will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8, also in the South Campus Gymnasium. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.
Females will be required to perform a cheer, fight song routine, and three stunts. Males will be required to perform three stunts (tossed to hand, extension, and optional third stunt). Tumbling is preferred for men and women, but not required.
Those selected for the squad receive full-tuition scholarships.
For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.