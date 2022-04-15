ECCC SBA Officers, 2022-23

Submitted photo

Student Body Association Officers for the 2022-23 school year at East Central Community College in Decatur were recently elected by the student body. Serving as SBA officers next year will be (from left) Alex Sharp, a business administration major and graduate of Union High School, president; Reagan Tolbird, a pre-medicine major and graduate of Newton County High School, vice president; Hannah Kreuz, a criminal justice major and graduate of Scott Central High School, secretary; and Anslee Boyd, an agriculture major and graduate of East Rankin Academy, treasurer.