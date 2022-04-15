ECCC SBA Officers, 2022-23
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. David Griggs, 61, of Meridian, who passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.
Graveside services for Kathleen B. Wilson will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 159 County Road 514, Meridian, Miss., with Dr. Marcus Finch officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Kathleen B…
TOOMSUBA [ndash] Blanche Ann Lockard Gaddis completed her sojourn on earth's terrestrial ball, and throwing off the battered and limited body which had housed her soul, entered into her eternal heavenly home with her beloved Savior on Wednesday, April 8, in the year of our LORD 2022. Blanche…
MARION [ndash] Funeral services for Roy Rush King will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Webb and Stephens Funeral Home Chapel, Hwy. 39N. Services will begin at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, Rev. Jermaine Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.…
Private graveside services for Jackson Palmer Skipper will be held at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Jackson Palmer Skipper, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on April 4,…
