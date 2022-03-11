ECCC PTK spring induction
A visitation was held for Virginia Ann Gentry at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home North on Wednesday. For information on the services scheduled for Friday, and to sign the register, please go to www.webbstephens.com.
PHILADELPHIA - Services for John Paul Darnell will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12 noon, from Hopewell United Methodist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In keeping with the wishes of Mr. Earl Green and his family, there will be no services. Mr. Green, 79, of Enterprise, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner.
