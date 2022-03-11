ECCC PTK spring induction

EC Photo

Students inducted recently in the East Central Community College Phi Theta Kappa chapter include: front row, from left, Lucrecia Rodriquez of Carthage, Madison Tanner of Forest, Madeline Boyd of Carthage, Laney Moak of Sebastopol, Ramsey Roberts of Louisville, Reagan Tolbird of Hickory, Karly Hamrick of Decatur, and Airelle Cherry of Philadelphia; second row, from left, Lexi Green of Lucedale, Celena Wyatt of Philadelphia, Kalie Waggoner of Carthage, Margarita Castillo of Forest, Emily Boyd of Carthage, Zully Reyes Garcia of Morton, Aliyah Gertrude Stevens of Heidelberg, and Te’Anisey Jones of Carthage; third row, from left, Hannah Clark of Newton, Valli Weems of Hickory, Annsley McMahan of Union, Bethany Young of Clinton, Reagan Miles of Neshoba, Emily Trippe of Carthage, and Lauren Pope of Neshoba; and back row, from left, Caleb Ritchie of Brookhaven, Hunter Ming of Louisville, Dylan Harrison of Union, Alex Sharp of Philadelphia, and Noah Guy of Madden.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video