ECCC Practical Nursing Program Graduates

Submitted photo

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Practical Nursing Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held recently on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (first row, from left) Pasha Williams of Forest, Weatherbee Shearer of Starkville, Carmen Tillman of Union, Lorraina Burkes and Cassidi Mitchell, both of Forest, Theresa Wiggs of Union, and Betsaida Rea of Morton; and (back row, from left) Bailey Brunson of Sebastopol, Dominique Lewis of Lawrence, Letasha Naylor of Meridian, Delana Rowland of Lena, Savannah Ashmore of Noxapater, Tara Haynes of Louisville, and Manon Gilmer of Philadelphia. Williams was also selected Practical Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates. For more information contact Dr. Sheryl Allen, dean of healthcare education, at 601-635-6294, or email sallen@eccc.edu.