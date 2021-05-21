DECATUR — Eligible participants ages 18-59 can receive free short-term workforce training at East Central Community College in Decatur through the Career STEP Program.
Funded through a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families workforce program from the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Career STEP (Skills Training Education Pathways) covers books and training materials, tuition, and any fees associated with certifications and licenses needed for the participant to be able to go to work.
“Participants are connected with a local community college where they are able to pursue short-term training to take the first step towards a career,” said ECCC’s Director of Workforce Development Dr. Lucretia Williams.
Once program eligibility has been determined, programs of study available to Career STEP participants include Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Commercial Driver’s License, and Pharmacy Tech, among others.
Paid internships are also available for many of the programs of study, and participants can be connected with childcare assistance if needed.
Other assistance offered includes help with resume building, job search endeavors, career counseling, assessments, National Career Readiness Certificate testing, workforce preparation skills, and finding sector-based employment. These services are available even if a participant does not attend short-term training.
To find out more about participating in the Career STEP program through Workforce Development at East Central Community College in Decatur, contact Career Coach LeVar Robinson at 601-635-6430.
