DECATUR — East Central Community College is hosting high school juniors from across its five-county district during the college’s annual Junior Days March 24 and 25 on the campus.
The Preview Days will include an Information Showcase highlighting the various clubs and activities on campus; testimonies by a panel of current ECCC students; important information about attending college, including admissions and financial aid; entertainment by various campus vocal and musical groups, the Cheer Team, the Centralettes dance team, and the band color guard; and lunch.
Juniors from Carthage Christian Academy, Leake Central High School, Leake County High School, Choctaw Central High School, Neshoba Central High School, Newton County Academy, Forest High School, Sebastopol Attendance Center, Grace Christian School, and Noxapater Attendance Center are invited to attend the Junior Day on Thursday, March 24.
Juniors from Leake Academy, Philadelphia High School, Newton County High School, Newton High School, Union High School, Lake High School, Morton High School, Scott Central High School, Louisville High School, Nanih Waiya Attendance Center, and Winston Academy are invited to attend the Junior Day on Friday, March 25.
ECCC serves Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.
Students in the five-county district unable to attend a Junior Day or those from high schools outside the district can schedule an individual campus visit at www.eccc.edu/campus-visit or email go2ec@eccc.edu or call 877-GO-2-ECCC.
