ECCC 2019 High School Equivalency Graduates

Submitted photo

Thirty students received their High School Equivalency diplomas during ceremonies at East Central Community College in Decatur. Those receiving HSE diplomas were: front row, from left, Datola Ealy of Forest, Morgan Slack of Louisville, Harley Sellers of Bay Springs, Genesis Robinson of Union, Alex Arauz of Forest, Christina Hamilton of Philadelphia, Sheyli Lopez of Morton, Courtney Griffin of Pulaski, Ashley Edmonds of Philadelphia, and Skylor Templet of Carthage; second row, from left, Linzy Atkinson of Carthage, Anielca Cuellar of Forest, Robin Janak of Forest, Miriam Ferguson of Carthage, Precious-Anya Floyd of Louisville, Juanita Green of Louisville, Andrea Reid of Forest, Dannie Hopkins of Carthage, Lakendra Madison of Philadelphia, and Ryan Wilkerson of Philadelphia; and back row, from left, Latasha Mayers of Forest, Brittany Sloan of Louisville, Isaiah Townsend of Philadelphia, James Rushing-Susz of Forest, Austin Dilmore of Jackson, Clay Necaise of Carthage, Cameron Norton of Union, Brandon Alexander of Philadelphia, Jason Robinson of Philadelphia, and Brian Runnels of Morton. The keynote speaker for the ceremony held in the Vickers Fine Arts Center was Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Augustus Collins, former adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard. For more information on ECCC’s Adult Education programs offered to those 17 and older throughout the college’s district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties, contact Alfreda Thompson at arthompson@eccc.edu or 601-735-6387.