New and returning students attending East Central Community College in Decatur in Fall 2022 can now apply online for scholarships offered through the ECCC Foundation.
The deadline to apply is Noon on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Students applying for scholarships must first complete an application for admission by clicking on the Apply Now button located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After the application is processed in the Admissions Office, the student may then apply for scholarships by logging into his or her myEC account and clicking on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.
ECCC offers nearly 170 annual and endowed scholarships to entering freshmen and returning students through its EC Promise Scholarship Program. Last year, scholarships valued at nearly $200,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation. East Central’s Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship also serves as a gap-filler for students residing in or attending high school in the five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston, who did not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition.
For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.