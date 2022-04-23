ECCC Career-Technical Students Capture 14 First Place Awards at State SkillsUSA Competition

Twenty-two East Central Community College Career and Technical Education students combined to earn first place in 14 categories in the 2022 SkillsUSA Mississippi Skills and Leadership Competition. The competitions were held at the Trademart and Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on March 8-9 and on the ECCC campus in Decatur on April 1.
Now 20 of those students will advance to the National SkillsUSA Skills and Leadership Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Four other ECCC students placed second at the state event.
Students placing first in the state SkillsUSA Competition and advancing to the national competition in Atlanta included:
• Cameron Jenkins of Choctaw, first place in Architectural Drafting.
• Colton Trapp of Philadelphia, first place in Cabinetmaking.
• Ethan Smith of Decatur, first place in Automotive Refinishing.
• Hannah Myers of Carthage, first place in Cosmetology.
• Cherie Stewart of Carthage, first place in Esthetics.
• Karise Parkman of Lake, first place in Esthetics Model.
• Makayla Wash of Newton, first place in Job Skills Demonstration Open.
• Anh Nguyen of Union, first place in Job Skills Demonstration A.
• Asheley Clark of Forest, first place in Nail Care.
• Allison Lepard of Sebastopol, first place in Nail Care Model.
• Tayler Cochran of Decatur, Kayleigh Long of Philadelphia, Kelsey Pegram of Union, Asten Russell of Little Rock, William Tarlton of Preston, Kadyn Townsend of Meridian, and Brianna Young of Louisville, first place in Opening and Closing Ceremony.
• Kaitlyn Irwin of Decatur, Hayley Loper of Decatur, and Sanaa Merrell of Philadelphia, first place in Promotional Bulletin Board.
Also placing first at the state level but not competing at the national competition were:
• Adam Porter of Decatur, first place in CNC Milling Specialist.
• Ethan Wysocki of Walnut Grove, first place in CNC Turning Specialist.
ECCC students placing second at the state SkillsUSA Competition included:
• Caden Elliot of Little Rock in Welding.
• Gage Creason of Morton, Dylan Dubose of Philadelphia, and Lathan Johnson of Philadelphia in Welding Fabrication.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations
