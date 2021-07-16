This year’s Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program will feature a familiar format: Live.
When Mississippi’s rising COVID-19 numbers prompted a possible cancellation of state finals for the 2021 DYWM in July 2020, officials immediately went into action and restructured the annual scholarship program into a virtual format. A first for the program, the 64th annual DYWM state finals were streamed online over two nights, with pre-recorded footage of the preliminary night and finals streamed live the following evening.
On Sunday, 29 high school seniors will arrive in Meridian to compete in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi, which will be presented live over three nights at Evangel Temple Church.
“We’re back!” an elated DYWM Program Chairman Hampton Thames said. “We are thrilled beyond measure that we are back on stage, being able to showcase our rising high school seniors for our state finals for 2022.”
Held under the auspices of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Board of Directors, this year’s state program will award more than $28,000 in scholarships. After Sunday’s orientation, the contenders will begin a week that will include rehearsals, a Host Family Night Party, community service activities, an autograph signing party at Bella G, a Distinguished Night on the Red Carpet at the MSU Riley Center, a Judges Party, plus three nights of competition. During their week in Meridian, the DYWM contenders will reside with host families.
Three nights of competition will be held beginning Thursday. Preliminaries are Thursday and Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Finals will begin at 8 p.m.
The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program uses the same judging standard and basis of selection as the state and national competitions. Contestants are evaluated by a selected panel of judges on the following areas of competition:
• Scholastics, 25 percent: Judged by a separate individual with a background in academics and scholastic evaluation who considers each participant's grade point average, standardized test scores and curriculum.
• Interview, 25 percent: In a 10-minute interview and discussion session, the judges' panel considers: clarity of expression, mental alertness, perception, sense of values, human relations, educated responses, knowledge of current issues and events and personality.
• Talent, 20 percent: Each participant is allowed 90 seconds for her talent presentation. Judges consider: technical ability, originality, appropriateness of selection, costume and stage presence.
• Fitness, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in overall conditioning during a choreographed fitness routine. Judges consider: agility, coordination, strength and stamina.
• Self Expression, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in grace, demeanor, self-confidence and communication skills. Judges consider: poise, carriage, posture, composure, and communication ability.
The overall titleholder will go on to compete at nationals, which will be held in 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.
Following are brief bios of the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contestants:
Alayna Christine Richardson, Attala County (At-Large)
High School: Homeschooled
Career goal: Psychiatry
College choice: Holmes Community College and Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal performance
Parents: Brady and Nicole Richardson
Kiersen Layne Easley, Choctaw County
High School: Choctaw County High School
Career goal: Registered nurse
College choice: Mississippi University for Women
Talent: Piano, “Swan Lake”
Parents: Renea Easley
Nya Jarae Nobles, Clarke County
High School: Quitman High School
Career goal: Biochemistry
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Color Guard presentation, “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Ellish
Parents: Billy and Diane Nobles
Abigail Susan Vargheese, Mississippi At-Large (Clinton)
High School: Clinton High School
Career goal: Pediatrician
College choice: University of Chicago
Talent: Dance, “Aaja Nachle”
Parents: Benu and Betsy Vargheese
Chelsea Sullivan, At-Large (Covington County)
High School: Seminary High School
Career goal: Enlist in Air Force while pursuing a career in physical therapy
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Piano, “Minuet in G Minor”
Parents: Joseph Gordon Sr. and Charlotte Sullivan
Hannah Grace Crain, At-Large (DeSoto County)
High School: Hernando High School
Career goal: Criminal psychology, justice and intelligence
College choice: Vanderbilt University
Talent: Vocal, “Crossing a Bridge” from “Anastasia”
Parents: Matt and Heather Crain
Kate Elizabeth Myrick, East Jackson County
High School: East Central High School
Career goal: Music performance
College choice: University of Mobile
Talent: Piano and vocal performance, “House on a Hill” by Amanda Cook
Parents: Wesley and Angela Myrick
Christina Nicole Danford, At-Large (Forrest County)
High School: Sacred Heart Catholic High School
Career goal: Military physician
College choice: United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland
Talent: Violin solo, “Ladies in Lavender” by Nigel Hess
Parents: Drs. Joseph and Elizabeth Danford
Lindee Aviannah Wilson, George County
High School: George County High School
Career goal: Pediatric anesthesiologist
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Piano, Frederic Chopin’s “Scherzo in B Flat Minor”
Parents: Tim and Tomi Lynn Wilson
Taylor Ashlyn Garretson, Greene County
High School: Greene County High School
Career goal: Fashion consultant/stylist
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Contemporary lyrical dance, “Beautiful”
Parents: Ron and Vicky Garretson
Neeley Anne Roberston, Jones County
High School: Laurel Christian High School
Career goal: Professional entertainer: Broadway performer/television actress
College choice: NYU Tisch School of the Arts
Talent: Vocal performance, “Gimme Gimme”
Parents: Joe-Michael and Jennifer Robertson
Elsie Ann Tucker, At-Large (Lafayette County)
High School: Oxford High School
Career goal: Law
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Vocal
Parents: Tom and Leigh Tucker
Magdalene Grace Triplett, Lauderdale County
High School: Lamar School
Career goal: Classical professional singer/professor of voice
College choice: Vanderbilt University
Talent: Vocal, “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera”
Parents: John and Holly Triplett
Acadiana Elyse Pannell, Lee County
High School: Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science
Career goal: Plastic surgery
College choice: Xavier University
Talent: Science experiment
Parents: Lynsee Pannell
Margaret Lou Ann Birks, Lowndes County
High School: New Hope High School
Career goal: Analytical physical chemist for NASA
College choice: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Talent: Contemporary/Acro dance routine, “Hold Your Breath”
Parents: Denielle Birks and Peter Birks
Advikaa Ashish Anand, Madison County
High School: St. Andrews Episcopal School
Career goal: Women’s lawyer
College choice: Brown University
Talent: Poetry recitation
Parents: Drs. Ashish and Varsha Anand
Julia Johnson, Marion County
High School: Columbia High School
Career goal: Music professor/performer
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal, “Hopelessly Devoted”
Parents: Jeffrey and Angela Johnson
Faith Anne Shumaker, Neshoba County
High School: Neshoba Central High School
Career goal: Sports broadcaster
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Lyrical dance, “Hold On to Me”
Parents: Reggie and Tammy Shumaker
Alyssa McMullan, Newton County
High School: Newton County High School
Career goal: Medical field
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Dance, “Bird Set Free”
Parents: Stephen and Eileen McMullen
Katherine Marie Herring, Pascagoula
High School: Resurrection Catholic High School
Career goal: Pharmacy
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Contemporary jazz dance, “Heart Cry” by Drehz
Parents: George and Erinne Herring
Presley Joy Bauer, Pearl River County
High School: Pearl River Central High School
Career goal: Professional dancer/choreographer
College choice: University of Alabama
Talent: Contemporary dance, “Hold On to Me,” Lauren Daigle
Parents: Cliff and Summer Bauer
Sarah Beth High, Petal
High School: Petal High School
Career goal: Physician
College choice: Vanderbilt University
Talent: Concert marimba, excerpt from “Parody” by Jesse Monkman
Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Bart and Kelly High
Kylie Anne Powell, Scott County
High School: Forest High School
Career goal: Special education teacher
College choice: Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah
Talent: Piano, “Rustles of Spring”
Parents: Eddie and Lydia Powell
Megan Elizabeth Maddox, Simpson County
High School: Simpson County Academy
Career goal: Registered nurse
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal
Parents: Keith and Joanna Maddox
Morgan Helena Prestage, Smith County
High School: Prestage Homeschool Academy
Career goal: Registered nurse
College choice: Jones College
Talent: Piano, “My Heart at Thy Sweet Voice” by Camille Saint-Saens
Parents: John and Rebecca Prestage
Emmy Joy Moyen, Starkville
High School: Starkville Academy
Career goal: Music business/performance
College choice: Belmont University
Talent: Guitar and vocal performance, “Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett
Parents: Eric and Missy Moyen Karolina Lizbeth Heathcock, Wayne County
High School: Wayne County High School
Career goal: Biomedical engineering
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Clogging routine, “Fireball”
Parents: Kirby and Carmen Heathcock
Hallie Grace Everett, West Jackson County
High School: Ocean Springs High School
Career goal: International business
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal, “To Make You Feel My Love” by Trisha Yearwood
Parents: Matt and Kim Everett
Sydney Lynn Curran, At-Large (Winston County)
High School: Winston Academy
Career goal: Pediatric nurse
College choice: East Central Community College
Talent: Piano, “Rhapsodie Mignnone” by Carl Kolling
Parents: Kyle and Stacy Curran
Tickets
Tickets for the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program may be purchased at the door each evening of competition, by calling 601-480-3438 or at the website www.ms.distinguishsedyw.org
Tickets prices: $60, three-night reserved seating package; $45, three-night general admission package; general admission: $15, Thursday and Friday nights, $20, Saturday night.
