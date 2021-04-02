CLEVELAND – In celebration of music, the arts and the return of spring, the Delta State University Concert Bands will present an outdoor community concert, featuring an engaging and entertaining repertoire, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16 on the green space in downtown Cleveland.
This concert is in partnership with this year’s Crosstie Arts & Jazz Festival.
“Due to restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Delta State Concert Bands have not been able to perform in over a year,” Assistant Director of Bands Josh Armstrong said. “We are excited to bring this performance to the people of Cleveland to help create a happy, light-hearted experience – similar to community band concerts of days gone by. We will be performing a variety of works, from a Beatles medley to cartoon themes to traditional marches, so there is sure to be a little something for everyone!”
Crosstie President Michelle Fuquay added, “We are excited this year to be partnering with Cleve- land’s Delta Roots Music Project and the Delta Arts Alliance to feature several artists through ‘mini-Crosstie' events in conjunction with the live music concerts downtown.”
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and friends to welcome this celebration of music and the arts. Social distancing guidelines are recommended. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held the following day, April 17, at the same time and same location.
The mission of the Delta State Department of Music is to prepare music majors for careers in the field of music by completing requirements for bachelor’s degrees in Performance, Music Education, and Liberal Arts. The Department works to foster an engaging and stimulating environment on campus and in the surrounding community by presenting musical performances that are open to the public, mentoring music students of all ages, and developing partnerships with school music programs and music teachers in the region and state.
For information, visit http://www.deltas- tate.edu/artsandsciences/music/
Since the first Crosstie Arts & Jazz Festival more than 50 years ago, festival artists and community have mingled over a common, passionate cause – to explore and appreciate the arts. For membership and additional information about the Crosstie Arts & Jazz Festival, email crosstiefesti- val@gmail.com or visit http://www.crosstiefestival.com.
The Delta Arts Alliance serves as a bridge to connect diverse cultures through their contributions to the arts, to create a common vision, and to develop strategies for making the arts a more prominent part of daily life. For more information, call (662) 843-3344 or visit https://www.deltaart- salliance.org.
