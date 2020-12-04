It’s 20 days ’til Christmas … and counting.
Still stuck on what to give some very special people? Why not a book. Books are timeless, can be enjoyed any time and anywhere and also can be shared.
Here’s a few easy-to-wrap, easy-to-box and easy-to ship gift ideas for the book lover:
General Nonfiction
Armchair scientists will be happy to see “The Handy Physics Answer Book, Third Edition” by Charles Liu, Ph.D. beneath the tree. This Q-and-A format is easy to read, easy to browse, and fun to use. Wrap it up with another science-y book: “The Human Cosmos: Civilization and the Stars” by Jo Marchant, a book about how looking at the night sky makes us human.
For the giftee who is also a conservationist or activist, “Mill Town” by Kerri Arsenault will be perfect beneath the tree. It’s a story of a town in Maine, the local industry that may or may not be hurting the locals, and life near the mill. Consider adding these titles to your gift: “Barnstorming Ohio: to Understand America” by David Giffels and “Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It” by Tom Philpott for a total understanding of our country now. And since this subject runs deep this year, so you might also want to look for “Death in Mud Lick” by Eric Eyre, a look at the opioid epidemic, set in coal country.
Do you have a person on your list who has a serious case of wanderlust? Then wrap up “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City” by Gary Kamiya, drawings by Paul Madonna. It’s an easy-to-browse book of things to look for when you’re looking for somewhere different to visit. Pair it with “The Change: My Great American, Postindustrial, Midlife Crisis Tour” by Lori Soderlind, the story of one woman, one elderly dog, and a road trip to remember.
The DIY woman on your gift list (and the one who craves self-sufficiency) will love having “Girls Garage” by Emily Pilloton. It’s a super-helpful book about using tools, fixing things, understanding do-it-herself language, tackling projects, and getting it DONE. Bonus: it’s great for women ages 16 to 96. Wrap it up with “A Lab of One’s Own” by Rita Colwell, PhD and Sharon Bertsch McGrayne, a book about women in science and how inequality and sexism has hurt the industry, and what women can do about it today.
If there’s a traveler – physically or of the armchair sort – “The Women I Think About at Night: Traveling the Paths of My Heroes” by Mia Kankimaki is what you’ll want to give this year. It’s a story of ten historical female pioneers, and the author’s journey from continent to continent to get to know them. Pair it with “Olive the Lionheart” by Brad Ricca. It’s the story of Olive MacLeod, who went to Africa by herself more than a century ago, in search of her fiance, who’d gone missing.
Is there a scientist in your family who also loves to be in the kitchen? You’re in luck, then: wrapping up “Science and Cooking” by Michael Brenner, Pia Sorensen, and David Weitz is a no-brainer gift to give. It includes recipes. How can you go wrong? Wrap it up with “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” by Marcus Samuelsson with Osayi Endolyn, Yewande Komolafe and Tamie Cook, photos by Angie Mosier. It’s a look at Black cooks, heritage, and soul food. Be sure to volunteer to be the taste-tester.
For the giftee who is addicted to TV, “Sunny Days” by David Kamp is just right. It’s a look back at children’s TV in the 1970s, but not of the cartoon-types; think Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers. Nostalgia + TV = a great gift.
There’s someone on your list who loves gardening, and will love to see “The Language of Butterflies” by Wendy Williams under the tree. It’s the story of butterflies, why we love them, what scientists are learning about them, and how the world would be the lesser without them. Pair it with “Naturalist” by Edward O. Wilson, adapted by Jim Ottaviani & C.M. Butzer, a graphic-novel-type biography about Wilson, who is a science-expert on ants and bugs.
The giftee who looks toward the future, always, will love to unwrap “A Woman’s Influence” by Sheri Gaskins and Tony A. Gaskins, Jr. It’s a book for women who want to take better control at work, at home, and in their relationships. Wrap it up with “Ready for Anything” by Kathi Lipp, a book about resilience amid crises of any size.
Is your political animal a little sorry to see the election over? Then wrap up “Fight House” by Tevi Troy, a book about the back-stabbing, fang-baring tumultuousness and rivalries inside the White House in the last century or so. Pair it with another great history book: “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood” by Colin Woodard.
For the writer on your gift list, you want to choose right... so choose “Mastering the Process: From Idea to Novel” by Elizabeth George. You may know George as a novelist – and if you do, you know the advice in this book is solid. Wanna see your scientist smile? Here: wrap up “The Next Great Migration” by Sonia Shah. It’s a sweeping, vast look at us: where we’ve been, where we went, when we left, and how we got to where we are. For your armchair biologist, this is a no-brainer. Pair it with “The Sum of the People” by Andrew Whitby, a book about why countries take a census and how it’s shaped the world.
And if you’ve got a science-minded someone you’re looking to gift, look for “Exploring the Elements: A Complete Guide to the Periodic Table” by Isabel Thomas, pictures by Sara Gillingham. It’s seriously lighthearted and makes this branch of science easy and fun to understand. Wrap it with “Can People Just Burst into Flames?” by Larry Scheckel, a great book of science trivia, questions and answers for any scientist (or anyone who’s curious), ages 12 and up.
Sports
If you've got a biker on your gift list this year, "Revolutions: How Women Changed the World on Two Wheels" by Hannah Ross is the book to give. It's a history of bicycling mixed with feminist history. Wrap it inside a new helmet for a great gift, and add "Mobile Home" by Megan Harlan, a book about travel and the things we call home.
For the lover of sports, sort of, "Loving Sports When They Don't Love You Back" by Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson is the right book to wrap up. It explores and discusses all the sports-related things that make your giftee take pause: loving teams that lose, racist mascots, paying for that new stadium, owners who are unethical...
Biography/Memoir
The biography lover on your list will be very happy to unwrap "Family in Six Tones" by Lan Cao and Harlan Margeret Van Cao. It's a book about a woman who came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a young girl, settled in and became an American success but then struggled to raise an American daughter. It's a book about family, legacy, love, and your giftee will adore it. Wrap it up with another story of time and place: "Miracle Country: A Memoir" by Kendra Atleework, set in Eastern Sierra Nevada, Minnesota, and back.
Is there a giftee on your list who's obsessed with celebrity? Then why not wrap up "Ladeo Romeo: The Radical and Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America's First Celebrity" by Tana Wojczuk. It's a fascinating story that includes history and a lot of old-time glitz and glamour, and history buffs might enjoy it, too.
If your giftee needs something inspirational this holiday season, wrap up "More Alike Thank Different" by David Egan. It's a memoir about living with Down syndrome, competing in Special Olympics, and teaching those who need to learn. Wrap it up with "Sitting Pretty" by Rebekah Taussig, the likewise inspirational story of a disability advocate who never lets four wheels hold her back.
The reader who loves a good family story with a twist will love unwrapping "Let's Never Talk About This Again" by Sara Faith Alterman. It's the story of growing up in a strict family that abhors profanity – and then finding some skeletons on the family bookshelf.
• Terri Schlichenmeyer of The Bookworm Sez is a self-syndicated book review columnist. Schlichenmeyer’s reviews include adult and children books of every genre. You may contact her at bookwormsez@yahoo.com
