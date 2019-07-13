Thirty-three high school senior girls from across the state will arrive in Meridian this weekend to begin a week that will include rehearsals, personal appearances, parties and three nights of competition — all as contestants of the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program.

The state program, which is held each summer in Meridian, is now in its 63rd year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. This year’s contenders will compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, state chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “This program celebrates what is right with today’s young people and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education.”

After their arrival in Meridian Sunday, the 2020 DYWM contestants will undergo orientation, then meet their Host Family, local families who provide a “home away from home” for the girls during their week of competition. Later that evening, a luan-Hawaiian themed Host Family Night Party will be held at a local venue.

Each day, the 20200DYWM contestants will attend rehearsals, where they will learn a fitness routine they will perform during the three nights of competition, as well as fine-tune their presentation for the self-expression segment.

Other scheduled activities throughout the week include visits with residents of local retirement communities, a Distinguished Night on the Red Carpet and a Judges Party at The MAX.

On July 16, local residents will have the opportunity to meet the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contenders at an Autograph Signing Party at Bella G (located at 3700 MS-39, Suite D) from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

During the three nights of competition, each Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi contestant will be evaluated in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent), and Self-Expression (15 percent). These criteria are followed on all levels — local, state and national — of the Distinguished Young Women Program.

Last year, Lori Feng, The Distinguished Young Women for Starkville, took the title of The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2019 and $9,400 in cash scholarships. She was awarded a $1,000 Meridian Coca Cola scholarship, the Brainstorm Overall talent award, the Mississippi Power Overall scholastic award and a preliminary award in self-expression.

Last week, Feng was selected first alternate at the Distinguished Young Woman for 2019 National Finals. Feng has won a total of $32,950 in scholarships on the local, state and national levels.

About DYW

Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a way to reward the accomplishments of high school girls seeking to pursue higher education. This organization is the oldest and largest scholarship program for young women. More than 6,500 high school girls participate each year. Past AJM participants include Diane Sawyer, Debra Messing, Deborah Norville, Julie Moran, the late Mary Frann, Kim Basinger and Kathie Lee Gifford.

DWY’s national sponsors include Mobile County and the city of Mobile, Master Boat Builders Inc., Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Jostens, and Alabama Media Group. The 63rd annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals will be held in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2020.

Following are brief bios of the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contestants:

Annabelle Moorman Crowder, Choctaw County

High School: Grace Christian School

Career goal: Speech Pathology/Audiology

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Piano presentation of “Jocularity” by Stephen Heller

Parents: Marty and Kathrine Crowder

Jacy Lynne Waltman, Clarke County

High School: Quitman High School

Career goal: Business and Marketing

College choice: University of Mississippi

Talent: Contemporary Dance presentation to “Dream On” by Aerosmith covered by Kelly Sweet

Parents: Walt and Cheryl Waltman

Mallory Elizabeth Burnside, Clinton

High School: Clinton High School

Career goal: Physical Therapist

College choice: Mississippi College

Talent: Speed Painting presentation to “Help Me!” by GTA

Parents: Barry and Kerri Burnside

Rylee Caroline Sharpton, East Jackson County

High School: East Central High School

Career goal: Pediatric Surgery

College choice: University of South Alabama

Talent: Tap Dance presentation to “Mr. Pinstripe Suit”

Parents: Wayne and Melinda Sharpton

Jodee Eileen Crane, East Lauderdale County

High School: Clarkdale High School

Career goal: Political Science/Lobbyist

College choice: Mississippi State University/Mississippi College School of Law

Talent: Contemporary Dance presentation to “Unstoppable” by Sia

Parents: Charles and Kaycee Crane

Julia Laine James, Forrest County

High School: Presbyterian Christian High School

Career goal: Entrepreneur

College choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “James Bond 007 Theme Song”

Parents: Eric “Poncho” and Wanda James

Breanna Smoak, George County

High School: George County High School

Career goal: Pediatric Gastroenterologist

College choice: University of South Alabama

Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “Yankee Doodle Dandy” by Paul Abrams

Parents: Steve and Gina Smoak

Madison LeeAnn Hultz, Greene County

High School: George County High School

Career goal: Radiologist

College choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Talent: Acro-Dance presentation to “The Greatest” by Sia

Parents: Rusty and Tammy Hultz

Samaria Symone Swims, Grenada County (North Mississippi At-Large)

High School: Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

Career goal: Pediatric Surgeon

College choice: Vanderbilt University

Talent: Vocal presentation of “When We Were Young” by Adele

Parents: Mamie Swims and Glen Swims

Gina Tien Nguyen, Harrison County (At-Large Meridian)

High School: Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

Career goal: Journalism

College choice: Stanford University

Talent: Spoken Word Poetry presentation

Parents: David Bennett and Dianne Nguyen

Aliza Estelle Williams, Hinds County

High School: Hillcrest Christian School

Career goal: Travel Nurse/Owner of Dance Studio

College choice: University of South Alabama

Talent: Lyrical Dance presentation to “Never Enough”

Parents: Mark and Connie Williams

Anna Kathryn Donald, Jones County

High School: South Jones High School

Career goal: Forensic Scientist

College choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

Parents: Chad and Brooke Donald

Rebekah Williams, Lamar County

High School: Purvis High School

Career goal: Aerospace Engineering

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Musical Theater Dance presentation to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Buble/Frank Sinatra/Virgin America Airlines commercial compilation

Parents: Donnell and Brian Williams

Elizabeth Gail Cain, Leake County

High School: Leake Academy

Career goal: Physical Therapist

College choice: University of Mississippi

Talent: Tumble and Dance presentation to “Rubberneckin’” by Elvis Presley

Parents: Robin and Travis Cain

Riley Whittington, Lincoln County (At-Large)

High School: Brookhaven High School

Career goal: International Business

College choice: University of Mississippi

Talent: French Horn presentation of “Mozart No. 3”

Parents: Clay and Traci Whittington

Emory Grace Ware, Madison County

High School: Madison Ridgeland Academy

Career goal: Doctor

College choice: Undecided

Talent: Piano presentation

Parents: Cobb and Cheryl Ware

Abby Claire Morris, Marion County (At-Large)

High School: Columbia High School

Career goal: Radiology

College choice: Jones County Junior College

Talent: Piano presentation of “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” Opening Theme from The 1st Movement

Parents: Steve and Elizabeth Morris

Ashanti Turnage, Marshall County

High School: Potts Camp High School

Career goal: Social Worker

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Color Guard solo presentation to “Set Fire to the Rain”

Parent: LaToya Johnson

Suzanna Joy Horn, Neshoba County

High School: Neshoba Central High School

Career goal: Biomedical Engineering

College choice: University of Mississippi

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Rise” by Katy Perry

Parents: Tom and Laura Horn

Kayleigh Grace Vance, Newton County

High School: Union High School

Career goal: Marketing

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Contemporary Jazz presentation of “Man in the Mirror” and “Bad” by Michael Jackson

Parents: Pam and Ronald Arthur, Casey Linda Vance

Keleri Earline Chasteen, Pascagoula

High School: Pascagoula High School

Career goal: Pharmacist

College choice: University of Florida

Talent: Tumbling/Acro-Dance presentation to “The Greatest Show”

Parents: Katrina (Jared) Ladner and Kenneth (Erin) Chasteen

Leah Brienne Penton, Pearl River County

High School: Pearl River Central High School

Career goal: Nurse Anesthetist

College choice: Pearl River Community College/William Carey University

Talent: Lyrical Dance presentation to “You Are My Sunshine” by Jasmine Thompson

Parents: Amy Dossett and Terry James Penton

Phoebe Stutts, Petal

High School: Petal High School

Career goal: Environmental Science, Genetics

College choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Astonishing” by Louise Dearman

Parents: Amy Stutts and Anthony Stutts

Emma Catherine Heimer, Rankin County

High School: Northwest Rankin High School

Career goal: Physician

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Vocal presentation of “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

Parents: William and Jana Heimer

Karalee Brianna Simmons, Scott County

High School: East Rankin Academy

Career goal: Biological Engineering/Veterinary Science

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Piano presentation of “El Cumbanchero”

Parents: Chris and Jennie Simmons

Anna Nicole Tindell, Simpson County

High School: Mendenhall High School

Career goal: Neurosurgeon

College choice: University of Alabama

Talent: Flute with piano background presentation to “Allegretto” by Paul Merkus

Parents: Eric and Amanda Tindell

MaKayla Elizabeth Luper, Smith County

High School: Mize High School

Career goal: Building Construction Science

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Clogging presentation to “Good to be Alive”

Parents: DJ and Beth Luper

Jasmine Grace Teresa Baker, Starkville

High School: Starkville High School

Career goal: NFL Field Reporter

College choice: University of South Carolina

Talent: Tumbling presentation to “Salute” by Little Mix

Parents: Brian and Nevada Baker

Baylee Grace Beightol, Wayne County

High School: Wayne County High School

Career goal: Pilot for the United States Air Force Hurricane Hunters

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Monologue presentation

Parents: Barry and Kim Beightol, Ken and Shannon Crotwell

Lillie Grace Burton, Webster County

High School: Eupora High School

Career goal: Undecided

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Contemporary Lyrical Dance presentation to “Better Than Today”

Parents: Jason and Amanda Burton

Amelia Carmichael, West Jackson County

High School: Ocean Springs High School

Career goal: Orthopedic Nurse

College choice: Mississippi State University

Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Benny Goodman

Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Carmichael

Demia Michelle Bland, West Lauderdale County

High School: Lamar School

Career goal: Biomedical Engineer

College choice: University of Alabama

Talent: Gymnastics presentation to “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson Five

Parents: Percy and Deidre Bland

Bailey Nicole Gregory, Winston County

High School: Nanih Waiya High School

Career goal: Pilot

College choice: United States Military Academy

Talent: Piano presentation to “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin

Parents: Kevin and Nicole Gregory

Want to go?

The 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program's three nights of competition will be Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, at The Evangel Temple Church, which is located at 3611 MS-145. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday.

Reserved tickets are available for $60 for a three-night package. General admission tickets are available for individual evening: $15, Thursday; $15, Friday, and $20, for the finals on Saturday. Tickets may be purchased by calling (601) 480-3438. All major credit cards are welcome.

