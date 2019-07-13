Thirty-three high school senior girls from across the state will arrive in Meridian this weekend to begin a week that will include rehearsals, personal appearances, parties and three nights of competition — all as contestants of the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program.
The state program, which is held each summer in Meridian, is now in its 63rd year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. This year’s contenders will compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships.
“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, state chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “This program celebrates what is right with today’s young people and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education.”
After their arrival in Meridian Sunday, the 2020 DYWM contestants will undergo orientation, then meet their Host Family, local families who provide a “home away from home” for the girls during their week of competition. Later that evening, a luan-Hawaiian themed Host Family Night Party will be held at a local venue.
Each day, the 20200DYWM contestants will attend rehearsals, where they will learn a fitness routine they will perform during the three nights of competition, as well as fine-tune their presentation for the self-expression segment.
Other scheduled activities throughout the week include visits with residents of local retirement communities, a Distinguished Night on the Red Carpet and a Judges Party at The MAX.
On July 16, local residents will have the opportunity to meet the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contenders at an Autograph Signing Party at Bella G (located at 3700 MS-39, Suite D) from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
During the three nights of competition, each Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi contestant will be evaluated in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent), and Self-Expression (15 percent). These criteria are followed on all levels — local, state and national — of the Distinguished Young Women Program.
Last year, Lori Feng, The Distinguished Young Women for Starkville, took the title of The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2019 and $9,400 in cash scholarships. She was awarded a $1,000 Meridian Coca Cola scholarship, the Brainstorm Overall talent award, the Mississippi Power Overall scholastic award and a preliminary award in self-expression.
Last week, Feng was selected first alternate at the Distinguished Young Woman for 2019 National Finals. Feng has won a total of $32,950 in scholarships on the local, state and national levels.
About DYW
Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a way to reward the accomplishments of high school girls seeking to pursue higher education. This organization is the oldest and largest scholarship program for young women. More than 6,500 high school girls participate each year. Past AJM participants include Diane Sawyer, Debra Messing, Deborah Norville, Julie Moran, the late Mary Frann, Kim Basinger and Kathie Lee Gifford.
DWY’s national sponsors include Mobile County and the city of Mobile, Master Boat Builders Inc., Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Regions Financial Corporation, Evonik, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Jostens, and Alabama Media Group. The 63rd annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals will be held in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2020.
Following are brief bios of the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi contestants:
Annabelle Moorman Crowder, Choctaw County
High School: Grace Christian School
Career goal: Speech Pathology/Audiology
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Piano presentation of “Jocularity” by Stephen Heller
Parents: Marty and Kathrine Crowder
Jacy Lynne Waltman, Clarke County
High School: Quitman High School
Career goal: Business and Marketing
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Contemporary Dance presentation to “Dream On” by Aerosmith covered by Kelly Sweet
Parents: Walt and Cheryl Waltman
Mallory Elizabeth Burnside, Clinton
High School: Clinton High School
Career goal: Physical Therapist
College choice: Mississippi College
Talent: Speed Painting presentation to “Help Me!” by GTA
Parents: Barry and Kerri Burnside
Rylee Caroline Sharpton, East Jackson County
High School: East Central High School
Career goal: Pediatric Surgery
College choice: University of South Alabama
Talent: Tap Dance presentation to “Mr. Pinstripe Suit”
Parents: Wayne and Melinda Sharpton
Jodee Eileen Crane, East Lauderdale County
High School: Clarkdale High School
Career goal: Political Science/Lobbyist
College choice: Mississippi State University/Mississippi College School of Law
Talent: Contemporary Dance presentation to “Unstoppable” by Sia
Parents: Charles and Kaycee Crane
Julia Laine James, Forrest County
High School: Presbyterian Christian High School
Career goal: Entrepreneur
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “James Bond 007 Theme Song”
Parents: Eric “Poncho” and Wanda James
Breanna Smoak, George County
High School: George County High School
Career goal: Pediatric Gastroenterologist
College choice: University of South Alabama
Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “Yankee Doodle Dandy” by Paul Abrams
Parents: Steve and Gina Smoak
Madison LeeAnn Hultz, Greene County
High School: George County High School
Career goal: Radiologist
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Acro-Dance presentation to “The Greatest” by Sia
Parents: Rusty and Tammy Hultz
Samaria Symone Swims, Grenada County (North Mississippi At-Large)
High School: Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science
Career goal: Pediatric Surgeon
College choice: Vanderbilt University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “When We Were Young” by Adele
Parents: Mamie Swims and Glen Swims
Gina Tien Nguyen, Harrison County (At-Large Meridian)
High School: Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science
Career goal: Journalism
College choice: Stanford University
Talent: Spoken Word Poetry presentation
Parents: David Bennett and Dianne Nguyen
Aliza Estelle Williams, Hinds County
High School: Hillcrest Christian School
Career goal: Travel Nurse/Owner of Dance Studio
College choice: University of South Alabama
Talent: Lyrical Dance presentation to “Never Enough”
Parents: Mark and Connie Williams
Anna Kathryn Donald, Jones County
High School: South Jones High School
Career goal: Forensic Scientist
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves
Parents: Chad and Brooke Donald
Rebekah Williams, Lamar County
High School: Purvis High School
Career goal: Aerospace Engineering
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Musical Theater Dance presentation to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Buble/Frank Sinatra/Virgin America Airlines commercial compilation
Parents: Donnell and Brian Williams
Elizabeth Gail Cain, Leake County
High School: Leake Academy
Career goal: Physical Therapist
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Tumble and Dance presentation to “Rubberneckin’” by Elvis Presley
Parents: Robin and Travis Cain
Riley Whittington, Lincoln County (At-Large)
High School: Brookhaven High School
Career goal: International Business
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: French Horn presentation of “Mozart No. 3”
Parents: Clay and Traci Whittington
Emory Grace Ware, Madison County
High School: Madison Ridgeland Academy
Career goal: Doctor
College choice: Undecided
Talent: Piano presentation
Parents: Cobb and Cheryl Ware
Abby Claire Morris, Marion County (At-Large)
High School: Columbia High School
Career goal: Radiology
College choice: Jones County Junior College
Talent: Piano presentation of “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” Opening Theme from The 1st Movement
Parents: Steve and Elizabeth Morris
Ashanti Turnage, Marshall County
High School: Potts Camp High School
Career goal: Social Worker
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Color Guard solo presentation to “Set Fire to the Rain”
Parent: LaToya Johnson
Suzanna Joy Horn, Neshoba County
High School: Neshoba Central High School
Career goal: Biomedical Engineering
College choice: University of Mississippi
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Rise” by Katy Perry
Parents: Tom and Laura Horn
Kayleigh Grace Vance, Newton County
High School: Union High School
Career goal: Marketing
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Contemporary Jazz presentation of “Man in the Mirror” and “Bad” by Michael Jackson
Parents: Pam and Ronald Arthur, Casey Linda Vance
Keleri Earline Chasteen, Pascagoula
High School: Pascagoula High School
Career goal: Pharmacist
College choice: University of Florida
Talent: Tumbling/Acro-Dance presentation to “The Greatest Show”
Parents: Katrina (Jared) Ladner and Kenneth (Erin) Chasteen
Leah Brienne Penton, Pearl River County
High School: Pearl River Central High School
Career goal: Nurse Anesthetist
College choice: Pearl River Community College/William Carey University
Talent: Lyrical Dance presentation to “You Are My Sunshine” by Jasmine Thompson
Parents: Amy Dossett and Terry James Penton
Phoebe Stutts, Petal
High School: Petal High School
Career goal: Environmental Science, Genetics
College choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Astonishing” by Louise Dearman
Parents: Amy Stutts and Anthony Stutts
Emma Catherine Heimer, Rankin County
High School: Northwest Rankin High School
Career goal: Physician
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Vocal presentation of “Don’t Rain on My Parade”
Parents: William and Jana Heimer
Karalee Brianna Simmons, Scott County
High School: East Rankin Academy
Career goal: Biological Engineering/Veterinary Science
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Piano presentation of “El Cumbanchero”
Parents: Chris and Jennie Simmons
Anna Nicole Tindell, Simpson County
High School: Mendenhall High School
Career goal: Neurosurgeon
College choice: University of Alabama
Talent: Flute with piano background presentation to “Allegretto” by Paul Merkus
Parents: Eric and Amanda Tindell
MaKayla Elizabeth Luper, Smith County
High School: Mize High School
Career goal: Building Construction Science
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Clogging presentation to “Good to be Alive”
Parents: DJ and Beth Luper
Jasmine Grace Teresa Baker, Starkville
High School: Starkville High School
Career goal: NFL Field Reporter
College choice: University of South Carolina
Talent: Tumbling presentation to “Salute” by Little Mix
Parents: Brian and Nevada Baker
Baylee Grace Beightol, Wayne County
High School: Wayne County High School
Career goal: Pilot for the United States Air Force Hurricane Hunters
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Monologue presentation
Parents: Barry and Kim Beightol, Ken and Shannon Crotwell
Lillie Grace Burton, Webster County
High School: Eupora High School
Career goal: Undecided
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Contemporary Lyrical Dance presentation to “Better Than Today”
Parents: Jason and Amanda Burton
Amelia Carmichael, West Jackson County
High School: Ocean Springs High School
Career goal: Orthopedic Nurse
College choice: Mississippi State University
Talent: Jazz Dance presentation to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Benny Goodman
Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Carmichael
Demia Michelle Bland, West Lauderdale County
High School: Lamar School
Career goal: Biomedical Engineer
College choice: University of Alabama
Talent: Gymnastics presentation to “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson Five
Parents: Percy and Deidre Bland
Bailey Nicole Gregory, Winston County
High School: Nanih Waiya High School
Career goal: Pilot
College choice: United States Military Academy
Talent: Piano presentation to “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin
Parents: Kevin and Nicole Gregory
Want to go?
The 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program's three nights of competition will be Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, at The Evangel Temple Church, which is located at 3611 MS-145. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday.
Reserved tickets are available for $60 for a three-night package. General admission tickets are available for individual evening: $15, Thursday; $15, Friday, and $20, for the finals on Saturday. Tickets may be purchased by calling (601) 480-3438. All major credit cards are welcome.
