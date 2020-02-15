Ten high school girls representing East Lauderdale and West Lauderdale counties are set to vie for titles that could lead them to state, even national competitions.
The 2021 Distinguished Young Women of East Lauderdale County and West Lauderdale County programs will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian. An overall winner will be selected for each program and the honorees will be presented their Distinguished Young Women medallions by the 2020 titleholders: Jodie Crane, DYW of East Lauderdale, daughter of Charles and Kaycee Crane, and Demia Bland, DYW of West Lauderdale, daughter of Meridian Mayor Percy and Deidre Bland.
The Distinguished Young Women program attracts outstanding participants who demonstrate excellence in all areas of their lives. At all levels (local, state and national) the judging standards and basis of selection are the same and are devised to evaluate the qualities and characteristics in which the program believes every young woman should strive to possess. More than $21,000 n scholarships will be presented at the East Lauderdale County and West Lauderdale County programs.
Areas of competition include:
• Scholastics, 25 percent: Judged by a separate individual with a background in academics and scholastic evaluation who considers each participant's grade point average, standardized test scores and curriculum.
• Interview, 25 percent: In a 10-minute interview and discussion session, the judges' panel considers: clarity of expression, mental alertness, perception, sense of values, human relations, educated responses, knowledge of current issues and events and personality.
• Talent, 20 percent: Each participant is allowed 90 seconds for her talent presentation. Judges consider: technical ability, originality, appropriateness of selection, costume and stage presence.
• Fitness, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in overall conditioning during a choreographed fitness routine. Judges consider: agility, coordination, strength and stamina.
• Self Expression, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in grace, demeanor, self-confidence and communication skills. Judges consider: poise, carriage, posture, composure, and communication ability.
Candidate bios for the East Lauderdale County DYW and West Lauderdale County DYW programs follow:
East Lauderdale County Program
Hannah Leigh Cooper
School: Russell Christian Academy
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Chess Team • Art • Violin • Treasurer Student Government Association • Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Foundation • Leadership Lauderdale • Expedition 41-University of Alabama • Scholars Bowl • Volunteering Care Lodge • Aldersgate • Newsroom-Russell-RCA. Achievements — Most Courteous • History Award • Voice of Democracy Essay • Academic Excellence • Treasurer of SGA • Selected for Archaeology Prospection in Marksville, Louisiana • Beta Club • District Art Show winner • Science Fair, first place • Art awards
Career Goal: Archaeology College Preference: University of South Alabama
Talent: Not specified
Parent: Elizabeth Cooper
Chloe Sue Godwin
School: Northeast Lauderdale High School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Dusty Social Service Club • Science Club, sergeant-at-arms • Yearbook • Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Achievements — Miniature Miss for Cinderella • First Overall in Solo at Masquerade Dance Competition
Career Goal: Athletic Trainer College Preference: University of Mississippi
Talent: Dance
Parents: Mark and Kelley Davis
Tamara Seymone Goines
School: Northeast Lauderdale High School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Cheerleading • Zeta Phi Beta Youth Group (secretary) • The Dusty Club • Leadership Lauderdale • Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) • Fellow Christian Athletes (FCA). Achievements — Fifth place at local FBLA competition • Miss Blue Revue • Top Trojan Award • First place All-Around at Mardi Gras Gymnastics Meet
Career Goal: Neonatal Nurse College Preference: University of Alabama Birmingham
Talent: Dance
Parents: Bobby Terrell Goines and Lakisha Goines
Jalyssiah Chanel Ott
School: Lamar School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Dance • Cheer. Achievements — Honors Spanish Society Award
Career Goal: Social Work College Preference: Mississippi State University
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Parent: Lashonda Nicole Boddie
West Lauderdale County Program
Sophie Rhiannon Denton
School: Russell Christian Academy
Activities/Achievements: Activities — RCA Varsity Scholar's Bowl Team Member • Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheer, 6 years • Captain Varsity Cheer, 1 year • EMC All-Star Competition Cheer, 2 years • Dusty Social Service Club, 3 years • Russell Baptist Church Youth Group, 3 years • Authentically Aligned Online Model • Competitive dance, 7 years • Dance, 13 years • EMC Tumbling, 2 years. Achievements — National Honor Society • National Senior Beta Club • Student Government Association Secretary (First at RCA) • Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Ambassador • Headmaster's List, 10th Grade • Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders (FCC) All-American Cheerleader, 1 year • FCC Cheer Camp Outstanding Tumbler, 1 year • Christian Cheerleaders of America (CCA_ Outstanding Cheerleader and Tumbler, 2 years • Most Humorous, 2 years • RCA Most Outstanding Tumbler, 5 years
Career Goal: Psychologist
College Preference: University of Southern Mississippi
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Parents: Jeffrey and Niki Denton
Zoie Rene Graham
School: Clarkdale High School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — High School Band • New Hope Youth Band • CHS Leads • Leadership Lauderdale • Spanish Club • Spanish Honor Society • National Honor Society • New Hope Youth Group/Church Member • AP Physics Camp. Achievements — Superintendent’s List • UPDAWGS • Bandsman Award • First Chair Alto Saxophone • Most Studious • AP Physics Camp Completion • Writing Award
Career Goal: Pharmacist College Preference: University of Mississippi
Talent: Playing Alto Saxophone
Parent: Shannon Graham
Hannah Grace Hannington
School: Lamar School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Beta Club - Vice President • Student Council - Junior Vice President • Lamar Cheerleader (7-11) • Lamar Cross Country (6-11) • Jane Austen Book Club • Fellowship of Christian Athletes • Dusty Social Service Club - Junior Representative • 1/2 Marathon Runner • Central United Methodist Youth Group • CMA Dance Assistant. Achievements —Highest Honors & Honor Roll • Mu Alpha Theta • National Honor Society • National Spanish Honor Society • Highest Average - Spanish II, Algebra II, MS History • Junior Class President • Cross Country Raider Award (2015-2019) • Cross Country State Champion (2015, 2016) • Best All-Around Cheerleader (2019) • All American Cheerleader (2016-2019)
Career Goal: Pre-pharmacy
College Preference: University of Mississippi
Talent: Acro/Jazz Dance
Parents: Shawn and Meliza Hannington
Lana Leigh Irby
School: Lamar School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — Varsity Cheerleader • Lamar Girls Golf Team • Dusty Social Service Club • Dusty Membership Co-chairman • Student Council Representative • Beta Club • Distinguished Young Women Little Sister 2020. Achievements — National Honor Society • National Spanish Honor Society • Principal's List • Athletic Academic Honor Roll • Sophomore Class Favorite • Junior Homecoming Maid • Dusty Pledge Class Queen Bee 2018 • MAIS State Champion Cheer Team • Northwood Country Club Girl's Golf Jr. Club Champion 2018
Career Goal: Business Administration
College Preference: Mississippi State University
Talent: Acro/Jazz Dance
Parents: Leland and Glynese Irby
Caroline Wheeler Prewitt
School: Lamar School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — National Spanish Honor Society - Secretary • Lamar Quiz Bowl- Captain • Lamar Cross Country Team • Lamar Dance Team • Stage 2 Theatre Company - Junior Representative • Lamar Theatre Program • Jane Austen Book Club • Yearbook Staff/ Journalism • Dusty Social Service Club • Central UMC Youth Group/ Praise Band. Achievements — Head of School List (All A Honor Roll - 11 years) • Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Foundation Ambassador • Mu Alpha Theta • Highest Average: Spanish I and Literature • Most Improved Cross Country • MAIS State Cross Country Runner Ups (2017 and 2018) • Raiderettes Dance Team Raider Award • MAIS State Dance Championship Runner Up (2018) • deCycles Most Improved Rookie • Stage 2 Theatre: Lead Role - Peter and the Starcatcher
Career Goal: Working with an international non-profit
College Preference: Washington University in St. Louis
Talent: Vocal
Parents: Kendrick and Lindsey Prewitt
Sarah Paige Shirley
School: Lamar School
Activities/Achievements: Activities — National Honor Society • Mu Alpha Theta • National Spanish Honor Society • Student Council • Junior State of America • Beta Club • Varsity Volleyball • Varsity Dance Team • Varsity Cross Country • Dusty Social Service Club. Achievements — Trent Lott Leadership Institute • National Youth Leadership Forum-Medicine • Mississippi Governor's School • Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Program (HOBY) • Academic Honor Roll • Athletic Honor Roll • State Cross Country Champions - 2016 & 2017 • Youth Delegate for MS Episcopal Church's Annual Council • Division of Youth Council Leader for MS Episcopal Church • Vice President & President - Dusty Social Service Club
Career Goal: Oncology College Preference: University of Mississippi
Talent: Violin
Parents: Dr. Harvey and Hayley Shirley
