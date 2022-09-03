Even though we’re still in a very warm August, now is the time to start thinking about fall color. It can be a garden challenge trying to maintain a variety of color in the coming cool-season landscape.
In my opinion, dianthus is one good choice to help keep your garden interesting, and it is an easy choice for that extra splash of cool-season color.
Dianthus has flower colors ranging across a variety of pinks, whites, reds and purple, so there is a selection to fit into almost any landscape and garden. There are also picotee bicolors, which have one basic color with a margin of another color.
I love their small, round flowers with each petal having an irregular, serrated margin. You can use these plants in a variety of ways in your landscape. I’ve massed planted dianthus in past years.
A couple of times on mornings when the air was still, I have enjoyed the delicate, floral fragrance of the flowers.
Here are a few of the dianthus series that I’ve grown with great success in past years.
A good frost-resistant selection is the Ideal Select dianthus series. Bright-green leaves contrast well with clusters of brightly colored, lacy-edged flowers. The Ideal Select mix features many colors and patterns, and I particularly like the Ideal Select Red with its bright and bold flowers.
The Super Parfait dianthus is indeed super, and it is cold-tolerant. This group is known for its compact size and large blossoms that reach 2 to 2 1/2 inches in diameter.
Super Parfait Raspberry has gorgeous, pinkish-white flowers with crimson-streaked petals and a dark eye. The large Super Parfait Red Peppermint flowers are bright white with a red center eye.
An old standby for my south Mississippi landscape and garden that I look for every year is the Telstar series. This variety tolerates cooler weather well.
Telstar dianthus reaches 8 to 10 inches tall and should be spaced about 8 inches apart. You must have proper spacing in order to have beautiful and fully massed landscape beds. The bushy plants have a stout structure with linear-toothed foliage. I have to recommend Telstar Purple Picotee.
Dianthus is an easy-care, cool-season bedding plant that should be planted in the full sun in well-drained, amended soil or in containers for optimum landscape performance.
Dianthus is a vigorous grower, so fertilize at transplanting with a good, slow-release fertilizer, and then supplement monthly with water-soluble fertilizer through the winter to keep the flowers coming.
When the temperatures get too low, the flowers will take a hit and foliage will show a little bronze or purple, but the plants recover with moderating temperatures. A layer of mulch provides protection for the plant.
In South Mississippi, which is U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 8 and 9a, plant dianthus in the fall and winter months — November through March. In north Mississippi, which is USDA zone 7, plant in the spring or late summer — April and May or August and September, respectively.
Independent garden centers are getting ready for your fall gardening needs and will soon have great choices for cool-season color. These plants will be looking for a good home, and that might be yours.
• Dr. Gary Bachman is an Extension and research professor of horticulture at the Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center in Biloxi. He is also the host of the popular Southern Gardening television and radio programs. Contact him at southerngardening@msstate.edu.
