The Southern Debutante Assembly held its 2019 Presentation and White and Gold Ball on the evening of Dec. 28 at the Greenwood Country Club in Greenwood. Nineteen debutantes were presented to society at the event.
The officers of the Cavaliers were introduced to the assembled guests. Serving this year were Mr. David DuBard Cooper Jr. of Atlanta, son of Dr. and Mrs. David DuBard Cooper; Mr. Douglas Stephenson Glenn of Columbus, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen Glenn; Mr. Evan Wesley Lindsey of Minter City, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Falls and Mr. Michael Wesley Lindsey; Mr. Chandler Brooks Mohamed Jr. of Greenwood, son of Mrs. Isaac Dudley Stewart IV and the late Mr. Chandler Brooks Mohamed; and Mr. Charles Swayze Pillow and Mr. Walter Reese Pillow IV, both of Greenwood, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Reese Pillow III
Mr. Micajah Purnell Sturdivant III of Itta Bena introduced the master of ceremonies for the presentation, Mr. Meredith Baird Allen of Greenwood.
Throughout the presentation and introduction of the honorees, The Sessions of Jackson played traditional favorites. The band later played for dancing during the appointed hours.
Following the presentation, the honorees and their guests enjoyed dancing and visiting at tables positioned around the ballroom floor at the White and Gold Ball.
Escorts to the pages included Lachlan Lee Thornton, son of Dr. and Mrs. Lee Kinsey Thornton of Meridian. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Russell Ham of West Monroe, Louisiana, and Mrs. William Lewis Thornton of Meridian and the late Dr. Thornton.
Events honor debutantes, others in Golden Season
In association with the Southern Debutante Assembly’s Presentation and White and Gold Ball, held in December in Greenwood, several events honored the debutantes, pages, page escorts and others.
Winter Dance at Historic Elks Building
On Dec. 27, the evening before the Presentation and Ball, pages and page escorts enjoyed a glow party-themed dance at the Historic Elks Building in downtown Greenwood.
A photo booth illuminated by blacklight, glowing balloons throughout the ballroom upstairs and color-changing LED-light votive candles on the guest tables carried out the glow party theme.
Guests snacked on light hors d’oeuvres and chocolate chip cookies as they visited with each other, played games and danced through the evening to the music provided by DJ GLOtron of Starkville. As they left the party at the end of the evening, each guest received a custom-made cotton ball Christmas ornament imprinted with “SDA ’19.”
Pages honored with the dance included Emma Josephine Hodges, Emma Lewis Mattox and Ava Elizabeth Scott, all of Greenwood.
Page escort honorees were Charles Frank Fair Barbour Jr. and Samuel Wade Booth, both of Jackson; William Kenneth Moser of Clarksdale; William Wagner Thimmes of Flora; Leonard Talbert Thomas of Memphis, Tennessee; Lachlan Lee Thornton of Meridian; William Dudley Walker of Marks; and Michael Adams Warren of Madison.
Hosting the party for their sons and daughters were Mr. and Mrs. Channing Whitten Hodges, Mr. and Mrs. Chad Harding Mattox, Mr. and Mrs. Solon Alexander Scott III, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frank Fair Barbour, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Hess Booth IV, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Chadwick Moser, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Edward Thimmes II, Mr. and Mrs. Sanford Cole Thomas, Dr. and Mrs. Lee Kinsey Thornton, Mr. and Mrs. William Charles Walker Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Wood Warren IV.
