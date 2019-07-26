JACKSON – Less than two weeks remain to submit nominations for The Mississippi Arts Commission’s 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards.
An annual ceremony that recognizes individuals and organizations who have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi, the awards are presented in partnership with the Governor’s Office and signify the important relationship between government and the arts.
“The Governor’s Arts Awards are a public celebration of the arts driven by nominations MAC receives from the public,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We have honored many of Mississippi’s greatest artists with this award in the past like Eudora Welty, Morgan Freeman, Bobby Rush and Thalia Mara, but we believe our state has a deep well of great artists who have yet to be honored. We encourage people from every area of the state to nominate stand-out contributors to the arts.”
Award nominations may be submitted online via MAC’s website at https://arts.ms.gov/programs/governors-arts-awards/. The deadline to submit nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards is Aug. 8, 2019.
Award winners are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers. Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives and events are eligible to receive Governor’s Arts Awards, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts. Awardees are recognized for outstanding work in visual, literary and performing arts, community development through the arts and arts patronage. Recipients are not required to be Mississippi residents, but they must have significant ties to the state through some years of residency.
The Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Old Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson. The event is open to the public, and MAC encourages all who are interested in the arts to attend.
Visit https://arts.ms.gov/programs/governors-arts-awards/ to submit a nomination, view a listing of past awardees and learn more about this annual celebration of the arts. Please contact Anna Ehrgott, MAC communications director with any questions regarding the nomination process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.