A spooky night of Hattiesburg history is in store for those attending the Dearly Departed Walking Tour in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Sponsored by the Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera, the Saturday, the Oct. 23 event will take place at the historic cemetery located on 401 Hardy St. Dating back to 1887, Oaklawn Cemetery is the oldest in the city and is the final resting place for many of Hattiesburg’s prominent residents.
Tours will start every half hour with the first beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the last at 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes. Parking is available at the Library of Petal, Hattiesburg and Forrest County and the American Legion.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/39NJa1A
About HCLO
Since its founding by Bob Mesrobian in 1976, the goal of Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera has been to bring quality entertainment to Pine Belt residents and provide an outlet for community members to share their various artistic talents with their neighbors.
HCLO was brought to life with the integral support of the Hattiesburg Mayor, Commissioners, and Forrest County Supervisors. Mesrobian served as the first artistic director. The first Board of Directors was comprised of Jess Hughes (president), Dr. William Poirier (vice president), Martha Tatum (treasurer), and Glenda Brundage (secretary). HCLO's first production was “The Barber of Seville,” which was staged at the Thames School Auditorium in the spring of 1976. HCLO was chartered as a non-profit organization in 1977, and in the years since its inception, it has produced over 120 shows. These productions bring the community together in order to showcase the wonderful talent living in Hattiesburg and the surrounding area.
