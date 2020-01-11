In the book review of “Melania & Michelle: First Ladies in a New Era” published in the Sunday, Jan. 5 edition of Life, there was an error about the educational accomplishments of Former First Lady Michelle Obama. “I read the author's words wrong and even though I knew better, I incorrectly said that Michelle Obama didn't graduate from college. Obviously, she did,” review Terri Schlichenmeyer of The Bookworm Sez, LLC, stated in a written correction.” The former first lady majored in sociology and minored in African-American studies at Princeton University, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.