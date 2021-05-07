Coming to GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi  Exhibit 'MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV' opens May 14 with special events

CLEVELAND — GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi will mark the opening of its new special exhibit, “MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV,” on Friday, May 14, with free admission and special programming for Museum members, local students and the community.
Opening weekend festivities, plus free admission, will extend through Saturday, May 15. Attending the May 14 grand opening will be Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., who led the team that created and launched MTV in 1981, original MTV VJs Alan Hunter and Martha Quinn, and other special guests.
“MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV” marks the 40th anniversary since the launch of the iconic brand on Aug. 1, 1981. The first major exhibition to be curated by the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, “MTV Turns Forty” will explore the history of the iconic music brand — from the role of native Mississippian, Bob Pittman, in the concept and execution of an idea that revolutionized the music industry, to why, nearly four decades later, people across the world still scream, “I want my MTV.”
The exhibit will be on display at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi through summer 2022.
The full opening weekend schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 14
Public Grand Opening with free admission all day
9 a.m.: Member preview with donuts and coffee, and Curator's Tour with special guests
9:15 a.m.: Exhibition introduction
9:15–9:45 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Museum members
9:45 a.m.: Ribbon cutting
10 a.m.: Grand opening with free admission all day
10 a.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop exploring the evolution of MTV with Bob Pittman and special guests
12 p.m.: Behind the Scenes: The Making of MTV education workshop
2 p.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop featuring a conversation with Salli Frattini, an Emmy-nominated executive producer who was instrumental in the launch of MTVU
Saturday, May 15
MTV Family Day and Youth Leadership Council's Live on the Lawn with free admission all day
9 a.m.: FitBeat Series Dance/Barre class with Leslie Shive
10 a.m.–2 p.m.: MTV Family Day featuring special events and food trucks
10 a.m.: Attendees explore Museum exhibits, participate in art activities with Delta Arts Alliance, and experience music production in the DMI Mobile Music Lab
11 a.m.: Gallery Talk featuring the MTV exhibit
1 p.m.: Drums Alive education workshop
3–7 p.m.: Youth Leadership Council's Live on the Lawn, plus a canned food drive
“MTV Turns Forty” is sponsored in part by the Maddox Foundation. Exhibit partners include MTV and Hard Rock International. Additional support is provided by corporate sponsors DittyTV, Entergy and Millsaps College in Mississippi. Sponsors for the weekend events include Visit Mississippi, Mississippi Humanities Council and The King’s Daughters and Sons Circle Number 2.
About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation — a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 — the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute's Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation™, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.
For more information, visit grammymuseumms.org, “like" GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Facebook, and follow @grammymuseumms on Twitter and Instagram.
About THE GRAMMY Museum
Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.
For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.