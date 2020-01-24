Coming in February to the MSU Riley Center

The historic MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian begins its 2020 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series with three performances in February: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, Aquila Theatre’s adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” and Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana’s “Reflejos Flamencos.”
Tickets for each performance may be purchased at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, which is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour before showtime. Tickets can be purchased online at www.msurileycenter.com or by calling the box office at 601-696-2200.
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group
The 2020 Springs/Summer Performing Arts Series will open with a true Texas experience presented by Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m..
Meridian Coca-Cola Bottling Company is sponsoring the return of this Meridian favorite to the Riley Center’s restored Victorian theater. The Spring/Summer Series will also include three other musical concerts, plus a riveting play, a zestful performance of flamenco music and dance, and a one-of-a-kind blend of video, live acting, music and puppetry. Two of the concerts will feature optional pre-show dinners with menus appropriate to the style of music.
In addition, a summer Film Series will showcase new independent documentaries and comedies that have already proven themselves as audience favorites on the film festival circuit. At each screening, one of the filmmakers will appear and answer audience questions.
Lovett has released 13 albums (six of them certified gold) and won four Grammy Awards. In 2011, the Texas Legislature named him that year’s official Texas State Musician.
In terms of musical styles, he ranges all over the map. At a concert last summer, said one reviewer, Lovett and his band “spent nearly two and a half straight hours switching between Texas swing, country, blues, bluegrass, gospel and jazz.”
Fans love the singer-songwriter and guitarist sly humor that shows up in many of Lovett’s songs and onstage comments.
“The kinds of things I say on stage, that’s just the humor I grew up with,” he told a Chicago Tribune interviewer. “In Texas, sort of a test of your mettle, really, is when the older guys or your uncles or your cousins or your dad throw a joke at you to see if you’re sharp enough to catch it.”
Tickets are $43-$100.
Aquila Theatre: George Orwell’s ‘1984’
America’s most creative presenter of classic works for the stage, Aquila Theatre, brings a thrilling adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” to the MSU Riley Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Orwell’s cautionary tale of the struggle between political repression and personal freedom, written in the 1940s, feels even timelier today among headlines about assaults on privacy, the proliferation of fake news and the elusiveness of truth. The story, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, takes place in the ironically named Ministry of Love. There, would-be rebel Winston Smith pays the price for daring to question the ruling-party dictates of Big Brother.
“The minimal set and ominous lighting designed by Desiree Sanchez and Steve Mackie provide the ideal backdrop,” said The Theatre Guide reviewer Jessica Kennedy about a recent performance. “I got chills as I watched each party member play out his or her role in mindless obedience.”
It all added up, said Kennedy, to “a truly riveting theater experience.”
Making the performance even more special is the setting: the Victorian splendor of the Riley Center’s beautifully restored grand opera house.
Tickets are $15-$60.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana’s ‘Reflejos Flamencos’
Fiery music and dancing will sizzle across the MSU Riley Center Stage when Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana presents “Reflejos Flamencos” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
The flamboyant art form known as flamenco arose hundreds of years ago in the Spanish region of Andalusia. To make the evening even more of a special occasion, the Riley Center is offering an optional pre-show dinner of tapas, the traditional Spanish small-plate snacks, from Babalu Tapas & Tacos in Jackson. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and costs $25; advance purchase is required.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is America’s premier Spanish dance company. Carlota Santana herself, the company’s co-founder and artistic director, told a recent interviewer that flamenco is all about rhythm and emotion. “And I think what really brings people to it and brings people together is the emotional aspect of it,” she said. “Because in flamenco, you can be very sad, or you could be happy. You could be angry. And all those emotions we all feel.”
“Reflejos Flamencos” (“Flamenco Reflections”), the company’s newest production, celebrates those fundamental emotions that we share while also honoring the individual human spirit. Choreographer Jose Maldonado explores connections across borders, both literal and figurative. “Reflejos Flamencos” includes several of the exhilarating solos that flamenco is famous for, highlighting the dancer’s virtuosic technique and improvisation. The accompanying musicians and singers add an electrifying extra kick of energy.
Exuberant Spanish music and dancing will combine with delicious Spanish food for an amazing experience. Treat a loved one (and yourself) to a memorable Valentine’s season gift.
Tickets are $17-$70.
