District 3 Justice Court Judge Paul Earley discussed the day-to-day operations of her job at the October meeting of the Collinsville Community Development Club.
After serving 27 years in the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Earley transition to his current professional status. Appointed in February 2018, Earley said serving as justice court judge allows him to continue his love for law enforcement.
The Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, meeting opened with a devotion led by Hope Mabry.
During the business session, it was noted a collection of household cleaning supplies were donated The Care Lodge in observance of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.
The meeting adjourned with refreshments.
• Submitted by Hope Mabry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.