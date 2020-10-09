STARKVILLE — Two online workshops this fall will help floral enthusiasts create seasonal designs for their homes.
Jim DelPrince, horticulture specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, will present the “Fresh Fall Floral Design” course Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon, and “Deck the Halls! Swag, Centerpiece and Garland” Dec. 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
In the fall floral design webinar, he will demonstrate how to design a buffet table arrangement and provide time for students to recreate their versions while receiving critiques to help improve their skills as they complete the project. The registration deadline for the course is Nov. 5, and the $175 fee covers all course materials, including flowers that will be shipped one to two days in advance.
Participants in the daylong Christmas floral course will create three designs using fresh evergreens to decorate their homes for the season, including a door swag in a floral foam cage, a fragrant evergreen table centerpiece and a garland. The deadline to register is Nov. 20, and the $250 fee covers the greenery and supplies that will be shipped before the workshop.
The courses are being held to make participants aware of Extension’s Master Floral Designer program. Registration is also open for the spring semester Phase I portion of Master Floral Designer online.
Register for these courses through the Extension online registration portal at https://register.extension.msstate.edu/online-courses.
MSU Extension is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, contact DelPrince at 228-546-1011 or j.delprince@msstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.