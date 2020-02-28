Challenge yields Meridian Christian Home School winners in You Be The Chemist

Meridian Christian Home School team was selected as the Meridian Challenge first-place winners in the recent You Be The Chemist Challenge® held at Meridian Community College.
The You Be The Chemist Challenge® is an interactive academic contest that encourages students in grades 5-8 to explore chemistry concepts and their real-world applications. The Challenge provides a unique opportunity for a variety of individuals and organizations — including schools, members of the chemical industry, educators, and other community partners — to come together and show their support for STEM education.
Meridian Christian Home School team members included Micah Carr, Elijah Sliger, Shelton Pace and Benjamin Shelton.
Second place winners representing West Lauderdale Middle School included Carson Smith, Ian Herrington, Cooper Luke and Mason McCary. Third place winners representing West Lauderdale Middle School included Kennedy Parker, Emma Cruse, Reagan Brady and Emma McNeill.
Additional competitors were students from Oakland Heights Elementary School.
The Meridian Christian Home School sponsor is Tracey Shelton, and their coach is Jonathan Shelton; WLMS sponsor is April McCary and OHES sponsor is Tonya Morris.
The top three teams will advance to the national level, with a possibility of being invited to the national on-site event in Houston, Texas, in June.
Other participants were Brooklee Harbour, Ty Wiggins, Gavin Knight, Allison McCoy, Wyatt L. Wagoner, Nathan A. Kiehle, Caleb McEhlenney, Tyler Greenlee, Sanieshia Erving, Markeysha Jefferies, Cadin Darden, Autumn Hampton, Hannah Williamson, Lana Woodall, Cale Wallace, James Smith, Emily Snodgrass, Liz Britton, Brayden Alford, Rhys Turner, Nina Goree, Kamera Ruffin, Nicholas Bradford, Kayla Moore, Camryn Church, Macy Oliver, Camryn Vaughn, Landry Maxwell, Danica Morgan, Riyan Griffin, Ryan Johnson, Demetrius Cole, Josie Yoskovich, Isaac Galvan, Levi Graeter and Lily Kate Simpson.
This event marked the fifth year for MCC’s Division of Science and Wellness to host the Challenge. Judges included Jody Brady, chemical engineer at Atlas Roofing; Tammy Henderson, M.D., J.D., and adjunct biology instructor at MCC; and Jaricus Whitlock, environmental engineer with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
