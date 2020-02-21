Center Hill Community Club was among honorees at the recent 2019 Community Development Clubs Awards Banquet.
The club received a certificate for Compassion to Veterans and was awarded a mini-grant to replace clubhouse tables and to purchase additional chairs. Club members Robin Doerner and Ricky Daniels represented Center Hill as Man and Woman of the Year.
The club’s February meeting opened with a quote presented by club president Robin Doerner: “Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.” Helen Keller.
Cathy Clearman presented the devotion, reading a selection from Proverbs 31 Ministries (https://proverbs31.org) by regular author and contributor Jennie Allen. The selection was “The End of What If?” with focal Bible verses from Philippians 4:6,8 (ESV): “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.
“The enemy has ensnared us with the two little words: ‘What if?’” Clearman read. “He sets our imaginations whirling, spinning tales of doom that lurk ahead.
“Anxiety says, ‘What if?’ What if I get too close to this person, and she manipulates me like the last friend I trusted? What if my spouse cheats on me? What if my children die tragically? What if my boss decides I’m expendable?
“Certainly there are healthy of levels anxiety that signal our brains to be afraid of things truly worth being afraid of like oncoming traffic. But, we keep finding new concerns to worry about, as if by constant stewing we can prepare ourselves for what’s to come. But there is a better way, because we have a choice.
“We can choose to trust God to give us what we need today, next week, and 20 years from now, even if our worst nightmares come true. God’s promises give us hope in every circumstance. In the end, He will resolve every problem we may face here on earth. Paul wrote to the Philippian church about this truth, and then he gave us guidance for ridding ourselves of anxious thoughts in Philippians 4: 6,8.”
Lou Limerick concluded the devotion with prayer and blessing of the food.
The safety report included warnings of flooding and local water levels. Members were urged to use caution should they come across roads where flooding has occurred. Always turn around instead of going through.
Cathy Clearman was hostess.
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance. Refreshments were served.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
