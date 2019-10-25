A presentation listing ways to practice self-care highlighted the October meeting of the Center Hill Community Club.
Club vice- president and program chair Elaine Herber gave the presentation using the health and medical news and information website WebMD as her source.
“It is important that we take care of ourselves,” Herber said. “Not taking time to do this first, leaves us unable to take care of others or do the things we must do.”
The following tips were provided by WebMD:
• Hobbies: Ever become so absorbed in a hobby that you lose track of time? That is a good thing! Whether you crochet, write poetry, garden or work on cars, you should spend time on things that keep your full interest. When we are ‘in the zone’ the mind doesn’t churn, you feel more sure of yourself, and you aren’t as afraid of taking risks. Make time to do what you love and you’ll also give your life more meaning.
• Unplug: Put your phone and laptop away. Your brain slows down and you can focus better. It makes you calmer and lifts your mood. Make it a priority to connect with your loved ones in person and when you do — no phone!
• Nix negative friendships: Toxic people can leave you drained after spending time with them. It’s easy to feel frustrated. If you have a friendship with someone like that, it’s time to rethink it. We all need true friends in our life. Look for the ones who offer support and comfort and make you feel happy!
• Get a massage: It helps ease sore muscles and helps manage pain. Also helps when you are stressed, anxious, or depressed. Studies show that massage can lower your heart rate and blood pressure.
• Go Green: Being outside can help you feel more calm and balanced. Studies show that time spent in nature also lessens pain, improves focus, and helps you better connect with others. Can’t get out as much as you like? Sit next to a window, look at nature photos, or buy a plant.
• Get more shut-eye: Our bodies and brains need plenty of sleep to be at their best. The shut-eye you get helps you to think clearly, be alert, and handle stress. It also helps manage your immune system, heart, hormones and weight. Aim for a 7- 8-hour sleep night.
• Get active: When feeling stuck or stressed, get active. Turn up your favorite playlist and dance in your living room or take a brisk walk: Rhythmic movements get you out of your head and into the present moment so you’re ready for your next challenge.
• Give back: Walk dogs at a shelter or take a meal to a neighbor. When you donate time and energy to others, you forge a stronger link to the world. Helping others gives your body and brain a good workout, boosts self-esteem and helps you build a social support system. As a bonus, the more you volunteer, the happier you may feel!
• Seek out happy people: People who are cheerful and have a positive outlook on life are the ones to find. Happy is one of the best emotions to absorb and then you, in turn, can pass it on to someone else!
• Plan a getaway: It doesn’t have to be far-flung or fancy. The best trips are the ones that are most relaxed. So, head to the coast for a day and relax!
• Tap into thankfulness: Take stock of who or what you’re are grateful for and acknowledge them.
• Jot it in a journal: Put your thoughts and feelings on paper. It can make them easier to deal with and break the habit of negative self-talk. Keep pen and paper handy to write something every day just for you!
• Simplify: Clutter makes us less happy about where we live, as well as how we feel about ourselves. It can prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Little by little, chip away at what you don’t need or want anymore.
• Feed your spirit: People who tend to their spiritual side are less apt to worry or feel sad. For many of us, that means prayer, daily devotions, worship services and fellowship.
• Seek help when you need it: Don’t pretend nothing is wrong. Speak to someone — a counselor, your pastor, a friend. It helps to get a different view and it’s helpful to get it off your chest.
The Oct. 21, 2019, meeting opened with a welcome by club president Robin Doerner, who presented the following inspirational thought as her quote of the month: “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” C. S. Lewis
Meeting hostess Doreen Daniels read a selection from the current issue of the Christian publication The Upper Room titled “Simple Tasks,” in which the writer (Robert Sorozan of Pennsylvania) spoke of the many small, simple acts of service that can make God’s love a reality in our world. The focal scripture was Matthew 25: 31-40.
Lou Limerick led the prayer and blessing.
In the safety chair’s absence, Doerner reminded members to be extra careful when driving on wet roads.
“Rain is in our forecast for the immediate future and it often causes accidents especially combined with excessive speed,” Doerner said.
The Yard of the Month honor for October was presented to Elaine and Robert Herber.
The meeting was adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and refreshments were served.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
