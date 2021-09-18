The July meeting of the Center Hill Community Club opened with a devotional presentation by Robin Doerner from “God is in the Small Stuff” by Bruce & Stan The selection was titled “Prayer is the Connector.”
“One day the disciples asked of Jesus ‘Teach us to pray,’ Doerner read. “Jesus responded by giving them...and us...a marvelous model of prayer found in Matthew 6: 9-13. We know it as The Lord’s Prayer.
“The key to prayer is to start simply and quietly. If the Bible is God talking to us, then prayer is us talking to God. Start with the small stuff in your life. The good news is that God doesn’t put conditions on your prayer life. His feelings don’t get hurt when you don’t pray. But, when you do, He connects with you in a powerful way.”
Doerner’s quote for the month was attributed to actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn: “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; for poise, walk with the knowledge you are never alone.”
Yard of the Month honors were presented to Jean Fraizer of Masonic Lodge Road.
Retired nurse Ricky Daniels advised club members to use a good sunscreen while out in the extreme heat, even on cloudy days.
At the Center Hill Community Club’s August meeting, Casey Culpepper attended her third meeting and was recognized an official member. Culpepper is director of the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and nonprofits. A a program had not been scheduled for the meeting so Culpepper was put on the spot to highlight what her job entailed.
“There are eight HUBS in the Mississippi HUB network,” Culpepper said. “My HUB covers Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Jasper Clarke, and Newton. We are in partnership with United Way of Mississippi and the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.”
The HUB is a local point of contact for all non profits and provides valuable connections between volunteers and nonprofits. We also provide disaster support for our region in conjunction with the Mississippi Alliance of NonProfits and Philanthropy.”
For more information on volunteering, visit www.eastmshub.org
Doerner’s quote for August was “Satan talked angels out of heaven, he can talk you into hell. Put on the Armor of God and be vigilant.” Author Unknown
The devotion, also presented by Doerner, was from the devotional “JESUS CALLING” by Sarah Young. Each devotional is written as if it is Jesus speaking directly to the reader or listener:
“Follow Me one step at a time. That is all I require of you. n fact, that is the only way to move through this space/time world. You see huge mountains looming, and you start wondering how you’re going to scale those heights. Meanwhile, because you’re not looking where you’re going, you stumble on the easy path where I am leading you now. As I help youu get back on your feet, you tell Me how worried you are about the cliffs up ahead. But you don’t know what will happen today, much less tomorrow. Our path may take an abrupt turn, leading you away from those mountains. There may be an easier way up the mountains than is visible from this distance. If I do lead you up the cliffs, I will equip you thoroughly for that strenuous climb, I will even give My angels charge over you, to preserve you in all your ways. Keep your mind on the present journey, enjoying My Presence. Walk by faith, not by sight, trusting Me to open up the way before you.”
Scripture references: Psalm 18:29; Psalm 91:11-12; and 2 Corinthians 5:7
In his safety report, Stanley Lucky advised members to be prepared for anything — to think, plan and act. Hurricane season is just getting started.
“Also, check on your neighbors,” Lucky said. “A recent welfare check did not end so well. If you have not seen or spoke to someone in a day or two, check on them by calling or visiting.”
The July and August meetings adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.