Longtime 4-H Club leader and community club member Gloria Ann Talbert Hughes was honored during a special tribute at the August meeting of the Center Hill Community Development Club.
Born Gloria Ann Talbert in 1936 to William Tristan “Trick” Talbert and Martha Edna Boykin Talbert, she married Robert Hughes in 1954.
As a newlywed, Hughes began assisting Aileen Munn with the Center Hill-Obadiah 4-H Club, taking over as leader in 1968, of which she remained until her death in 2007. A celebrated club, the clubhouse was festooned with 30-plus flags declaring the CHO a Banner Club each year under Hughes’s leadership.
Hughes was also a longtime member of the Community Club and the Obadiah Homemaker Club. To honor her years as a 4-H leader, the community club took four of the Center Hill-Obadiah 4-H Club banners and had them mounted in a shadow box frame with a plaque describing her years of dedication to the community’s youth. Hughes’ husband, Robert, daughters Robbie McKee and Judy Rutledge and granddaughters Keely and Kirby were in attendance.
After the presentation, several club members shared memories of Hughes, including Patty Swearingen, county coordinator of the MSU Extension Service.
Robin Doerner’s quote for the month was: “One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.” Dalai Lama.
During a special presentation, club member Kevin Salvo’s granddaughter Jessika Luben shared her ambition to graduate and join the military (a long family tradition) to be a cook. A veteran himself, Salvo contacted the galley at NAS Meridian about Jessika shadowing the base’s galley cooks for a day. Permission was granted and on July 25, 2019, she arrived for duty at the mess hall.
“Grandpa and I ate breakfast at the galley,” Luben said. “When finished, my day started at 7:30 a.m. It started in the office with the man who is the overall head of foodservice. He explained that it all begins with the numbers. The cooks have to fill the paperwork out for how many people they have to feed based on the day before serving count. The Navy recipes are set to feed 100 people They have to divide the number of people served the day before by 100 to see how much food to cook.
Luben toured the base’s kitchen with the head cook.
“ First was the dish room. There is no dishwasher in the dish room. They have to hand wash the dishes!” she said with surprise. “Next was where the meats and vegetables were stored. Then the kitchen. It was big! I was set to cleaning pots and the shelf under the tables of the kitchen. When the noodles were done, I helped put the noodles in three large serving trays.”
After a break with her grandfather, Luben helped serve lunch.
“During lunch, I handed out varied deserts to a lot of people, too many to count!” she said. “The end of lunch was the end of my time for the day. Even with aching feet, I had so much fun on that day. Grandpa thought it was funny that I had fun working.”
Asked if her day made her rethink her plans for the future, Luben answered, “Not at all.”
Elaine Herber presented a devotion reading from Senior Living Ministries.
“Two are better than one,” she said “Because they have a good return for their labor. If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But, pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-10.
Herber continued, “Harvard professor Robert Putnam wrote a book years ago called ‘Bowling Alone,’ which documents the decline in community life in America since the 1960s. The title comes from a trivial but telling example: the percentage of adults who belong to a bowling league today is only about a quarter of what it was in the late 1960s.
“Active membership in local clubs and organizations has dropped by about half percentage-wise since the 1970s. People are visiting one another less frequently, having friends over for dinner less frequently, getting together to play cards less frequently. These are just a few examples showing that just about every objective measure of participation in community and civic life is declining. People are disconnected more than ever. So, it is no wonder we’re more isolated and more depressed than we’ve ever been.
“God never created us to live alone, so even if you struggle to make friends, do it anyway,” Herber continued. “Stay involved in social gatherings and clubs. Not only will you be encouraged yourself, you’ll have a platform to build meaningful relationships and share the Gospel with others.”
Lou Limerick closed the devotion with prayer and blessing, remembering those in need.
Fire Chief Stanley Lucky announced a new addition for the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department: a fire truck.
“Continual upgrading of our VFD helps homeowners keep their insurance lower,” Lucky noted.
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Stanley Lucky.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
