A guide to spiritual health was provided through a devotional reading by club member Cathy Clearman at the July meeting of the Center Hill Community Development Club.
Clearman opened her presentation with the following verse from I Corinthians 6:19: “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your body." She continued with a reading from the website Crosswalk.com devotional Girlfriends in God by Mary Southerland,
“It’s time for a spiritual checkup,” Clearman said.
“’I had struggled with weight issues since she was a little girl,’” Clearman read. “‘Part of her struggle is rooted in 'fluffy' genes lovingly passed down to me through several generations of 'fluffy' relatives. The remainder of my struggle is firmly rooted in the fact that I hate exercise, take medications that cause weight gain, enjoy eating, and sometimes use food as an emotional outlet and reward.
“’I was a young adult and living on my own before I realized that part of the creation process included green things called vegetables. The motto in our family was, ‘If it ain't fried, it ain't right.’ Gravy was a condiment and potatoes a staple at every meal. No bread? How can you have a meal without bread? And dessert was a necessity. Get the picture?’”
Clearman continued to read, ”’Over the years, I have tried just about every diet I could find. I could always lose weight. I just could not keep it off. The day came when I threw in the towel. My name is Mary and I am a carbo-holic. I was done. I was burned out on diets and quick fixes. I didn't want to be a certain size. I just wanted to feel good and to be as healthy as I could possibly be at this pint in my life.
“’I went to a highly recommended Christian nutritionist who asked me to complete a packet of 500 questions (not kidding), did an EKG, ran more blood tests than I have ever had run in my life, and introduced me to the coolest machine that measures fat and muscle in the body. After all the tests were in, Dr. Tague smile at me and calmly said, ‘Mary, you are a malnourished woman.’ My mouth literally fell open in shock. At the time, I was at least 50 pounds overweight and ate pretty much everything in sight whenever I felt the slightest twinge of hunger. How could I possibly be malnourished?’”
Clearman continued, “‘The doctor went on to explain that I was indeed eating, but I was eating all the wrong things at all the wrong times. In fact, I was dangerously low in several key vitamins and minerals. He handed me a small paper cup filled with a mixture of those vitamins and minerals to take before leaving his office and said, ‘If you were my patient in the hospital, I would not release you until some of these levels came up.’ Now, he had my undivided attention.
“‘God often works the same way. I spend more time working on ministry checklists than I spend in God's Word. Prayer is more often a drive-through event than the sit-down-at- His-feet experience it should be. I give God the leftovers of my day when I should purposefully plan my time with Him. Rather than investing time in relationships, I follow friends on Facebook or text them to ease my guilt. I choose what is easiest and more convenient in ministry instead of choosing the best part of ministry, which is often messy and inconvenient. I often allow the hedges of protection to go untended, resulting in a lack of boundaries and margins in my life. I allow myself to become a malnourished Christian,’” Clearman read.
“‘God then lovingly but unquestionably gets my attention in several ways — a crisis that knocks every prop but Him out from under me, or an illness that rips every choice out of my hands and really makes me stop. I can then get the spiritual nourishment that really feeds my soul. Nourishment like sustaining time in the Word of God...significant, life-giving time in prayer, nurturing time with encouraging friends, opportunities to give myself away in service.
“‘After following the carefully laid out plan of my nutritionist for two years, I have lost 65 pounds, but that is not the best or most important news, I feel better than I have felt in many years! My blood work, EKGs, and BMI are all perfect. And the doctor has now pronounced me a well-nourished woman,’” she read.
“‘I want to be a well-nourished Christian. I am taking the next year to get my spiritual ducks in a row. I am seeking God on what I should and should not do. I am setting boundaries and asking my husband and accountability group to hold my feet to the fire in keeping those boundaries firmly in place. I am practicing saying no. I am bringing order to any areas of chaos. I am resting beside the still waters. And I know He will restore my could just as He has restored my body in so many ways.
“‘How about you? Are you a malnourished Christian? Today is the day to take a step toward spiritual health!" Clearman read.
Lou Limerick concluded the devotion with prayer, remembering those in the community needing to be lifted up — the family of Wayne Daly, who recently passed away after a long illness; and Katherine Daniels' brother, who is terminally ill.
Yard of the Month honors for June went to Bobby and Rose Smith and for July to Charles and Sherrie Lindley.
Plans are underway for a 4-H shadow box frame commemorating the Center Hill-Obadiah 4-H Club and its leader Gloria Hughes. It will be presented at the club’s August meeting.
New member Ricky Daniels was thanked for roof work he recently completed.
The meeting was adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Stanley Lucky.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
