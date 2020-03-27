The annual spaghetti supper was the highlight of the March meeting of the Center Hill Community Development Club.
Club president Robin Doerner presented for her monthly quote words from Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States: “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.”
Lou Limerick presented for devotion the poem
“There is a Reason for Everything,” from “God’s Promises from A to Z” by Helen Steiner Rice:
Our Father knows what’s best for us, so why should we complain?
We always want the sunshine, but He knows there must be rain.
We love the sound of laughter and the merriment of cheer,
But our hearts would lose their tenderness if we never shed a tear.
Our Father tests us often with suffering and with sorrow;
He tests us not to punish us but to help us meet tomorrow.
For growing trees are strengthened when they withstand the storm,
And the sharp cut of a chisel gives the marble grace and form.
God never hurts us needlessly and He never wastes our pain,
For every loss He sends to us is followed by rich gain.
And when we count the blessings that God has so freely sent,
We will find no cause for murmuring and no time to lament.
For our Father loves His children and to Him all things are plain,
So He never sends us pleasure when the soul’s deep need is pain.
So whenever we are troubled and when everything goes wrong,
It is just God working in us to make our spirits strong.
The biblical reference was Matthew 10:29-31: “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground without your Father’s will. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.”
Limerick closed the devotional presentation with prayer and blessing.
While there was no program at the dinner, there was a brief business session. Members discussed the upcoming Sponsors Night at Suqualena, as well as the combined Sponsors Night for Long Creek, Northeast and Causeyville in April. A Sponsors Appreciation Supper for Center Hill has been scheduled for Nov. 16 and will include a Thanksgiving Day meal.
Stanley Lucky’s safety report was about the current coronavirus pandemic.
“If you don’t have to get out, don’t; especially if your health is compromised in any way,” Lucky advised. “Take the precautions you would for any virus. Wash hands often and minimize contact with large groups of people.”
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Cathy Clearman.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
