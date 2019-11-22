Thanksgiving.
A day set aside each year to give thanks for all the blessings bestowed upon us by a benevolent God. In truth, one should count their blessings every day of the year, not just one.
That is what members of the Center Hill Community Club did at the November meeting. Members provided a Thanksgiving meal. Most club business was set aside for members to enjoy food and fellowship and give thanks for the year behind.
Club president Robin Doerner opened the meeting with a welcome and her monthly quote, “We are like a snowflake, all different in our own beautiful way.” Author unknown.
Doerner also presented the devotion, reading a selection from “Bread for Each Day” titled “Beware of the Dog!” The scriptural references were Ephesians 5:22-33 and Proverbs 26:17: “He that passeth by, and meddleth with strife belonging not to him, is like one that taketh a dog by the ears.”
“Never catch a dog by the ears,” read Doerner, “for it is the most sensitive part of his body. Pull his tail if you must — but his ears — never, unless you want to be bitten. Solomon compares this foolish, dangerous act with persons who meddle in other people’s affairs. But sometimes you can’t avoid it and you are unwillingly involved.”
Doerner concluded her devotion with prayer remembering members and families in need.
Yard of the Month was awarded to Britt and Dana Covington in Center Hill Place.
The safety report presented by Chief Stanley Lucky of the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department concerned the area’s rash of burglaries. Lucky reminded members to keep vehicles locked and to not leave anything of value, particularly in view through windows.
A Thanksgiving feast of turkey, ham and all the trimmings was served and the meeting was adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The club’s December meeting will be the annual Christmas party. Members will bring finger foods and a gift for the Dirty Santa exchange.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
