After more than a year's absence, members of the Center Hill Community Club met Monday, May 17 — their first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In true form, club president Robin Doerner called the meeting to order with an inspirational quote: "Real bravery is being scared and saddling up anyways.” John Wayne
Devotion was led by Cathy Clearman who began by reading Psalm 27:1-3: The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked came against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies and foes, they stumbled and fell. Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear; though war should rise against me, in this I will be confident.
Clearman continued with a reading from www.worthydevotions.com titled "Just Say No.”
"Two hunters came across a bear so big that they dropped their rifles and ran for cover. One man climbed a tree, the other hid in a nearby cave. The bear was in no hurry to eat, so he sat down between the tree and the cave. to reflect upon his good fortune. Suddenly, and for no apparent reason, the hunter in the cave came rushing out, almost ran into the waiting bear, hesitated, and then dashed back in again. The same thing happened a second time.”
Clearman continued, “When he emerged for the third time, his companion in the tree frantically called out, ‘Woody, are you crazy? Stay in the cave ’til he leaves!’
“’Can’t,’ panted Woody, ‘there's another bear in there!’”
"Do you ever feel like fear is giving us the run around? Although there are a lot of scary things going on in the world these days and perhaps even in our own personal lives, God has not called us to live in fear. He's called us to stand strong in His confidence, knowing that He is in control! He's called us to live lives full of power, love and a sound mind!
"Dr. E. Stanley Jones said, ‘I am inwardly fashioned for faith, not for fear. Fear is not my native land; faith is. I am so made that worry and anxiety are sand in the machinery of life; faith is the oil. I live better by faith and confidence than by fear, doubt, and anxiety. In anxiety and worry, my being is gasping for breath — these are not my native air. But in faith and confidence, I breathe freely — these are my native air.’
"Let's say no to fear! Let us determine to put our hope in the Lord once again today!
Lou Limerick closed the devotion with prayer.
Doerner welcomed potential club members Ginny Lou McMahan and Casey Culpepper. After attending three meetings, McMahon and Culpepper will become members.
Safety chairman Stanley Lucky presented a report on storms and electricity.
"Often, when the weather is severe, electricity will go off and may not return for hours or days later,” Lucky said. “It is easy to forget what may have been left on. The best policy to go through your house and turn off or unplug items that may be left on to prevent surges or items coming on unnoticed that may start fires.”
The community club met again Monday, June 21, at which time members mourned the loss of long-time member Lou Ella Limerick. Limerick’s passing comes on the heels of the passing of another long-time member, Caroline Wilson.
Club vice president Elaine Herber welcomed members in the absence of President Robin Doerner and presented a devotional reading from the current issue of “The Upper Room” titled “Lost and Found:”
"A few years ago, my grandparent's dog, Lady, went missing. They looked everywhere for her, from the fields to the forest to the town and even to the town down the road. A week later, Lady was still missing; we had almost lost hope. My dad went out for one final search of the countryside. After about an hour, he came back. As he opened the front door, Lady appeared and ran straight for my grandparents. Everyone rejoiced, happy that Lady had been found."
Herber continued, “Sometimes we get lost in the distractions of the world around us. We have more to do than we have time for. School, work, taking care of children, taking care of parents, extracurricular activities, and much more fill our time. We may almost seem to lose track of ourselves. However, when we recount the story from Luke, we find comfort knowing God is searching for us just as the shepherd searched for the one sheep that had wandered away. When we slow our lives down enough to focus on God's presence, we find a celebration of a renewed life — ours!
"Through our experience with Lady, I have renewed faith that God searches, finds, and brings us back with Joyous celebration. Just as we did for Lady. Just as the Shepherd does for the sheep.”
Herber closed the devotion with prayer. The focal scripture was Psalm 119:176: "I have strayed like a lost sheep. Seek your servant, for I have not forgotten your commands."
Stanley Lucky's presented a safety report about hurricanes and severe storms.
"Have a safety plan for your family and be prepared with essential items should you lose power,” Lucky advised. “Bottled water and other non-perishables. Also, if you have a generator, make sure you have plenty of gasoline on hand."
Herber presented a program about how extreme weather and rising temperatures are already affecting our health, homes and safety and what we can do about it. The information was obtained from the current issue of the AARP Bulletin.
Guest Ken Kraft led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the meeting adjourned.
The club’s next meeting will be Monday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.