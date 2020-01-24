Crisp but clear weather greeted Center Hill Community Club members as they gathered for the first meeting of the new year in January.
Club president Robin Doerner opened the meeting with a welcome and her monthly quote: “Life would be infinitely happier if only we could be born at the age of 80 and gradually approached 18.” Mark Twain
Doerner’s devotion was taken from “God’s Promises from A to Z,” a compilation of writings by Helen Steiner Rice. The selection was titled “More Precious Than Gold.”
Faith, hope, and love are more precious than gold,
For if you possess them, you’ve riches untold.
With faith to believe what your eyes cannot see
And hope to look forward to new joys to be
And love to transform the most commonplace
Into beauty and kindness and goodness and grace,
There’s nothing too much to accomplish or do,
For faith, hope, and love will carry you through.
Scripture was from Hebrews 10:23-25: “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful; and let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”
Review of the club booklet was the program for the meeting, which included updating information and making additions and changes.
During the business session, it was noted the Extension Service judges’ visit to the clubhouse went well. The awards banquet will be Monday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. As in previous years, it will be at the Kahlmus Auditorium at the Mississippi State University-Meridian branch. Tickets are available through the treasurer.
With current temperatures dipping down into the low 20s, Stanley Lucky’s safety report concerned the use of space heaters and how to use them safely.
“Electric space heaters are one of the major causes of house fires,” Lucky noted. “They should never be used with an extension cord. Do not use them too close to any material that is flammable/combustible or leave them unattended. Do not leave them on at night while sleeping. When used properly, they can ease the chill of cold winter days in areas that do not have another source of heat.”
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Stanley Lucky and refreshments were served.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
