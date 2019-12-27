The Center Hill Community Club closed out its year with a festive gathering of members and family.
Gaily wrapped presents were set under the tree for a lively Dirty Santa later, and goodies were on the table for members to enjoy after a short business meeting.
In her welcome, club president Robin Doerner presented her quote for the month: "Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.” by Helen Steiner Rice.
Lou Limerick provided devotion, first reading from Psalm 31: 9-16 and then a selection from The Upper Room publication “In God’s Hands.” The writer, Carol S. Marti of Galicia, Spain, stated, "I used to feel pressured by time constraints and would drive hurriedly, trying to beat traffic lights or pass other drivers. One day when things weren't going my way and everything seemed to frustrate my attempts to save time, a thought came to me: Your time is in God's hands. I relaxed and drove more slowly and considerately. Surprisingly, I arrived on time.
"I have seen proof of my time being in God's hands in other ways as well. When I give my time to God in the morning by worshiping through devotions like ‘The Upper Room,’ I find that God seems to stretch my time, and I get things done more easily and with less effort than on the days when I don't worship this way. Our time is truly in God's hands.”
Limerick ended the devotion with prayer and blessing, remembering those who are in need.
It was announced that the Community Club Awards Banquet will be held Feb. 3, 2020. Ricky Daniels and Robin Doerner were selected to represent Center Hill as Man and Woman of the Year.
“Yard of the Month” was awarded to Tim Buckley of Pine Springs Road for his Christmas display
The meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag led by Ricky Daniels.
• Submitted by Cathy Clearman, reporter.
