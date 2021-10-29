Meridian Museum of Art is celebrating women artists with an exhibit of works by professional artists of various backgrounds who are based in Hattiesburg.
The “Women’s Art Collective” will run through Nov. 27. A reception to meet the artists and view their works will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, from 5-7 p.m.
Organized in 2011, the Women Artist’s Collective is a group of visual artists in the Hattiesburg area who came together to energize and support each other in the creative process and to show and sell their work.
“Weaving, clay, steel matches with paint and pencil and makes for a wonderful, collaborative exhibition,” MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry said.
“The works in this show plainly show one a world of art. All the artists are authentic and create their own stories. So many styles, mediums, and visions truly match for a well-curated exhibit from the Collective. Such an exciting mix, that one should be able to find many favorites to match one’s choice.”
The exhibiting artists present a variety of genres and mediums, including painting, sculpture, colored pencil, photography, handloom woven weaving, pastel, mixed media, clay, and steel. Their work is abstract, representational, metaphoric, and narrative.
“Each artist uniquely contributes something to the collective whole,” Cherry said. The exhibiting artists are Andrea Kostyal, Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt, Betty Press, Carolyn Norton, Chatham Kemp, Claudia Ka Cartee, Jennifer Torres, Kim Whitt, Martina Sciolinio, Melanie Eubanks, Susan Stevens, and Traci Stover. Background information was provided on several of the artists featured:
Andrea Kostyal
A native of Hungary, Andrea Kostyal has been creating art since early childhood. After moving to the USA in 2001, she has specialized in abstract collage paintings. Andrea paints expressive color abstract geometric forms along the lines of her interest in another art form, textiles. Kostyal’s works have been honored to be included in the Invitational at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
In her most recent “New Normal” series created during the COVID-19 pandemic, figures wearing masks appear in her cityscapes as it became a new norm in our everyday lives.
“My goal through my art is to encourage viewers to stay positive and most importantly united,” Kostyal stated about the series. “My primary concerns are to find peace in our emotional struggles and in our adaptation to new challenges that we may have never experienced before.”
Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt
Barbara-Ann Carver-Hunt's works are colored-pencil embellished with beads and/or threaded rods. Barbara-Ann’s mother wanted her to attend art school at Beaux-Arts Montreal. Instead of art, she chose to study literature and philosophy with plans to become a teacher. She met her husband in the summer before attending graduate school, as a Pavilion Hostess at the World’s Fair of Expo ’67. They had an exciting voyage of discovery and learning in Asia and the Sub-Continent, where the stories, customs, the music of languages of peoples and culture fascinating, enthralled her to tell the tales and folklore that exist in her artwork.
“All of Barbara-Ann’s work has a story,” Cherry said. “If you look closely at her drawings, you can find the story for each piece. She works in series; therefore, her works usually have many drawings that carry a line of storytelling.”
Barbara stated about her works, “Always for me, since the very beginning, there was a story. The “telling,” as my paternal grandmother would call it, sometimes sung, always spoken, richly descriptive, with many flourishes and asides, “stories within stories”.
Betty Press
Betty Press has been photographing for more than 25 years. She grew up on a farm in Nebraska but left the Midwest to experience the world. Her photographic career really started when she moved to Africa in 1987. As a free-lance photographer, she quickly established connections with UNICEF, UNHCR, and other non-profit organizations to photograph what was happening at that time. She also contributed to most major magazines and newspapers.
In 1992 Press had the honor of photographing Audrey Hepburn on her visit to Somalia as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her current project, Finding Mississippi, deals with living in Mississippi and trying to better understand the “place” where she now resides. In 2012, she received the statewide award in photography from the Mississippi Institute of Arts & Letters and, in 2013 and again in 2018, a Visual Artist Fellowship Grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. In 2019, her work was selected for the Mississippi Invitational by the Mississippi Museum of Art, Jackson, and added to its permanent collection.
Carolyn McIntyre Norton
Carolyn McIntyre Norton’s photographs and prints showcase visual investigations into the defining qualities of specific types of rivers, grasslands, and cultures. Her lifelong love for making images of rivers and meadows began when her father — who when a teenager built an enlarger out of a Spam can and a lens for his darkroom — sent her off to the mountains of North Carolina at 12 years old with a dozen rolls of film and an SLR camera from Sears.
Norton has taught visual arts at the university level for 13 years in Texas, Maryland, and Mississippi, establishing the University of Southern Mississippi’s non-toxic printmaking studio and intaglio printmaking class. Her photographs were selected to be in the prestigious Invitational at the Mississippi Museum of Art this year.
Chatham Meade Kemp
Chatham Meade Kemp has taught painting and drawing at William Carey University for more than 14 years. he is the daughter of James W. Meade, who was an art faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, and Myra Meade, who taught art and ceramics in high and middle schools, in addition to being a landscape painter.
Chatham was recently awarded an artist fellowship grant by the Mississippi Arts Commission, and her paintings were selected to be in the prestigious Invitational at the Mississippi Museum of Art this year.
“My paintings celebrate my love of making discoveries with the expressive power of color and the physical process of layering paint on canvas,” Chatham stated about her art. “Each work walks a line between representation and abstraction.”
Claudia Cartee
Claudia Cartee has been an active member of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi since 1978 and has served on the Board of Directors and as president of the Guild. She has received the Honored Artist Award from the National Museum for Women in the Arts, has been featured in an award-winning segment of Southern Expressions on Mississippi Educational Television, and has been included in the Invitational at Mississippi Museum of Art. She is also a recipient of the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Visual Arts.
Cartee’s work is a balance, an almost symbiotic relationship, between functional pottery and artwork. In her work, she finds work a balance of freedom and responsibility with respect to the clay. She loves color and texture and makes her own pallet of glazes in order to further the unique qualities of the works.
Jennifer Torres
Jennifer Torres was born in Queens, New York, and spent her childhood in Teaneck, New Jersey. She did her first four years of studio training as a teenager at the Art Students League in New York City and then earned her bachelor of fine arts at the Cooper Union, also in NYC, and her master of fine arts in sculpture at the University of Georgia in Athens. Torres has lived in Hattiesburg for 21 years, where she has her studio and teaches sculpture as a tenured professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is currently working on a big commission of new garden boats, similar to those currently in The Art Garden at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, and is featured in the 2021 Mississippi Invitational showing now at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Kim Whitt
Kim Whitt has had a lifetime of involvement in the arts. Whitt is a fiber artist and painter; she holds a bachelor of arts in Cultural Anthropology and dance. She is an engaging and inspiring arts education professional with 40-plus years of experience in the visual arts as a student, educator, and administrator. She values the voice and wellbeing of people, communities, and cultural heritage. The metaphor of weaving speaks well for this past year and in developing a painted warp, woven collage concept helped her express the dichotomy that was felt seemingly everywhere.
“The isolation, fear, and quarantine have been awful, but they are giving me time and space in an unfamiliar, uncomfortable reality where my own creativity is my only portal of insight,” Whitt stated.
Martina Sciolinio
Martina Sciolinio was raised in Buffalo, New York, and has lived in Hattiesburg for 30 years. While her paintings often depict natural subjects, they are rooted in the colorful textiles of the '60s and ‘70s. Dr. Sciliono also instructs at the University of Southern Mississippi as an Associate Professor in the English Department. Her writings have appeared in many reviews, manuscripts, and books.
Melanie Eubanks
Melanie Eubanks has instructed art classes at Jones County Junior College for the past twenty-seven years. Melanie Eubanks, a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, teaches Drawing, Ceramics, Art History and Art Appreciation. She also helps maintain rotating art installations and exhibits at the Eula Bass Lewis Gallery at the College. Her artwork focuses mostly on the vibrant use of colors in her paintings. She uses thick layers of paint to give texture with figures, creating a scene or a story on the canvas.
Susan Stevens
Susan Stevens was born in 1961 in Southeastern Pennsylvania and lived there her entire childhood. In 1986, she received a bachelor of arts in Art History from Montana State University. That same year, she married and moved South to Hattiesburg, where she and her husband have since lived and raised their two children. From 2004-2013, Stevens taught elementary art at the school where their children attended. She’s an active member of the Mississippi Art Colony, The Degas Pastel Society, and the Pastel Society of America. She and her husband now divide their time between Mississippi and Montana.
“My landscapes are conversations,” Stevens said of her art. “They are like old friends that I revisit time and again, having new things to tell and discovering new things about them that I love. With each visit, we share more intimacy that I am compelled to abstract into painting. I feel a strong spiritual pull towards the natural world and the relation between earth and sky. These places are my sanctuary where I feel comfort, freedom, and connection. They are connections to my past and satisfy my hunger for the places that have meaning to me. I am part of them.”
Traci Stover
Traci Stover was born and raised in Jackson. She earned a bachelor of fine arts in Painting and Drawing at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, and a master of fine arts in Painting and Drawing at The American University in Washington D.C. She taught foundations studio classes at the University of Southern Mississippi from 1999-2019. Stover's paintings explore forms that are meaningful to her on both a narrative and structural level. These include eyes, bugs, flowers, rocks, and bones. She is always exploring the relationship between the image, medium and compositional structure.
Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave., in downtown Meridian. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m..and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501, meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net, or visit their website www.meridianmuseum.org.
• Sponsors for the Meridian Museum of Art are its members and patrons, the city of Meridian, The Phil Hardin Foundation, the Mississippi Arts Commission, The Riley Foundation, The Community Foundation of East Mississippi, The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, and Rea, Shaw, Giffin, and Stuart, LLP.
