Celebrates 101st Birthday

Minnie Lee Stewart celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with a Mother’ s Day party hosted by her granddaughter, Mitzy Earnhart. Mrs. Stewart was born April 5, 1919, in Stonewall and is the oldest of four daughters. She is the mother of a son, and has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stewart loves tending to her garden every day.