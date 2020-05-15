Celebrates 101st Birthday

PHILADELPHIA [ndash] Graveside services for Steve Thomas will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a. m. from Bloomfield Cemetery in Neshoba County.
Private graveside services: Friday, May 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. Matthew U.M.C. Cemetery, Bailey. Mr. Clark, 73, of Meridian, died May 13, at Diversicare. Viewing: Thursday, May 14, from 2-3 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
QUITMAN [ndash] Private graveside services will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, 2 p.m. at Mt. Rose Cemetery, Quitman. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 4-5 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's Chapel, Quitman.
