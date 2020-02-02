Cast of MLT's 'Noises Off'

Submitted photo

The cast has been selected for Meridian Little Theatre’s first production for 2020, “Noises Off.” Performing in the mid-February production are: seated on floor, from left, Lucus Orndorff and Elizabeth Harmon Threatt; seated on couch, from left, Tom Fair, Amy Poole McMinn, Anne Lacy Johnson, Jason Clayton and Anna Warden; and standing, from left, Brandon Davidson and Clint Brown. Described by theater critics as “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off’” features a quirky cast of characters from rehearsal to performance, with every mishap and every fumble both on and off the stage. “Anything that can go wrong, does in this hilarious, high-energy farce that will have you rolling in the aisles,” MLT Director Ellie Massey said. Show dates are Feb. 20-25; show times are 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, call the MLT Box Office at 601-482-6371