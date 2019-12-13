Capital Brass to perform at St. Paul's annual Christmas Program

The fall installment of the St. Paul Music Series’ 2019-20 season concludes with the annual Christmas Program featuring series favorite Capital Brass.
The Thursday, Dec. 19, performance is from 12:05-1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Meridian.
“The concert is free and the public is invited to hear Capital Brass’ beautiful music and feel the spirit of Christmas,” said the music series’ spokesman Ducky McCormick.
The program will include:
“Joy to the World,” traditional/arranger Keith Snell
“Resonet in Laudibus,” anonymous/translator Walter Blanton
“French Carol,” traditional/arranger Keith Snell
“Noel — Puer Nobis Nascitur,” Pierre Dandrieu/translator Keith Snell
“Good Christian Men Rejoice,” traditional/arranger unknown
“Little Drummer Boy/Pat-A-Pan,” arranger Bud Udell
“Veni, Veni Emmanuel,” traditional/arranger Walter Blanton
“Celtic Carol,” arranger R.W. Smith/translator W. H. Chapman
“Silent Night,” Franz Gruber/arranger Bill Holcombe
“Carol of the Bells,” Mykola Leontovich/arranger Wade Rackley
“Gesu Bambino,” Pietro A. Yon/arranger Wade Rackley
“March of the Toys,” Victor Herbert/arranger Ricky Lombardo
“Santa Baby,” Joan Javits and Philip Springer/arranger Wade Rackley
“A Christmas Jazz Suite: Jolly Old St. Nicholas, Jingle Bells and Let It Snow,” arranger Arthur Frackenpohl
“Sleigh Ride,” Leroy Anderson/translator Wade Rackley
Founded in 1981, Capital Brass fosters the appreciation of brass chamber music through performances that are educational and entertaining. The six-member ensemble brings to life a diverse repertoire encompassing music from Renaissance to modern jazz and beyond, including works recently composed specifically for Capital Brass.
As noted in a release about the metro Jackson ensemble, “To the standard quintet instrumentation of two trumpets, horn, trombone, and tuba, percussion is a natural complement and adds to the group's versatility. In certain pieces, alphorn, euphonium, cornets, fluegelhorns and piccolo trumpets also provide dramatic and intriguing changes in timbre. The result is performances which appeal to and enlighten listeners of all ages and musical tastes.”
All Capital Brass players are professional musicians and educators and members of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. In addition to concerts, the ensemble gives school informances and master classes, and provides music for ceremonies and celebrations.
Capital Brass members are Robert Cheesman and Wayne Linehan, trumpets; Mimi Draut Linehan, horn; Ken Lyon, trombone; Wade Rackley, tuba; and Sherwood "Bud" Berthold, percussion.
Presented by Hardy and Dottye Graham, the free admission St. Paul’s Music Series includes two concerts – the first and last – that start at 5:15 p.m. for after-work enjoyment, complete with hors d’oeuvres and libations. The other concerts are at 12:05 p.m. — perfect for a lunch getaway and listeners are encouraged to bring their favorite eats.
All concerts are held Thursdays at St. Paul Episcopal Church, which is located at 1116 23rd Ave.
