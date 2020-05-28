Bridge program offers an academic helping hand

Because of a one-of-a-kind program at Meridian Community College, incoming first-year students will have a chance to polish their English skills.
Summer Bridge, set for July 20-30, is an intensive, accelerated program designed for students who are enrolled or those planning on attending MCC needing an additional boost in their writing and grammar skills, said program director Lowell Martin.
Now in its fifth year, Summer Bridge is free of charge to the students. The program is funded through the MCC Foundation from the Quave Family Fund established by MCC alumnus David Quave.
The substantial Quave donation was specifically earmarked to directly impact student success.
“It’s a very good program; typically, we have a 90 percent retention rate. Last year we had a 100 percent who passed,” Martin said.
The opportunity is available to students who scored a 14 to16 on the English component in the ACT. Typically, students who do not reach the minimum score of 17 in English have to take Intermediate English before enrolling in English Composition I. With successful completion of Summer Bridge, students can sign up for English Composition beginning in the fall.
Martin, MCC Student Success Center manager and study skills instructor, said the program gives students an opportunity they usually would not have had to advance. “To those people on the cusp — with just a little bit of work —- they can enter Composition I,” he said.
Also working with the program are Kelly McKee and Joshua Maeda, English instructors. Classes meet July 20-23, from 8 a.m. to noon, and July 27-30, 8 a.m. to noon. The deadline to apply is July 3.
To learn more, go to http://www.meridiancc.edu/programs/summer_bridge/ or contactlmartin@meridiancc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.