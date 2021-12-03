Editor’s Note: Each holiday season, Syndicated Book Reviewer Terri Schlichenmeyer prepares a list of book suggestions for holiday gift-giving. The titles, which are listed in several categories and age groups, will be published over the next few weeks.
It’s officially holiday shopping season. Books are easy to wrap and easy to give, and they last a while, too.
So why not head to the bookstore with your Christmas List and look for these gifts...
Memoir and Biography
For the fan of police procedurals and courtroom drama, "Redeeming Justice" by Jarrett Adams is a no-brainer gift. When he was just a teenager, an all-white jury convicted Adams of a crime he didn't commit and they sent him to prison. Ten long years later, he was exonerated and released but not without help and a long fight to prove his innocence. He's now an attorney and this is a must-read tale. Wrap it up with "The Prison Guard's Daughter: My Journey Through the Ashes of Attica" by Deanne Quinn Miller, whose father was murdered in the 1971 Attica Prison uprising.
The reader who's also a fan of World War II stories will want to unwrap "Eva and Eve" by Julie Metz. It's the story of Metz's cosmopolitan, ultra-urbane mother and the side that Metz didn't know about: when Eve was a child, she lived in Nazi-occupied Vienna. Wrap it up with a bookmark, though your giftee won't need it.
Hollywood biography lovers will truly enjoy unwrapping "Elizabeth and Monty: The Untold Story of Their Intimate Friendship" by Charles Casillo. It's the story of a deep friendship, but that's not all; it's also a dual-biography of two of H-wood's most beloved stars.
The teacher in your life will love reading "Matchsticks" by Fred Engh. In 1961, Engh was a husband and father living in Maryland when he was inspired by an interview he saw that made him want to become a Physical Education teacher. And so Engh, a white man, enrolled in Maryland State College, which was then an all-black, segregated school. Bonus: this book is also a great read for the sports fan on your list.
For the skater on your list, wrap up "The Most Fun Thing" by Kyle Beachy. The author is a skateboarder and he writes about how he first learned the sport, what it's like to be a middle-aged sk8r, and he addresses other "fun things" about life and skateboarding. It's like a biography on wheels.
If you know a family that loves to travel, wrap up "We Came, We Saw, We Left" by Charles Wheelan. Long before COVID-19, the Wheelan family decided to take a long extended trip to "recharge and reflect" and see the world. Picture it: nine months and six continents with three teenagers. Wrap it with an atlas because you know what could be next...
Fans of the late Anthony Bourdain will absolutely love unwrapping "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" by Laurie Woolever, who was Bourdain's co-author on many books. This is a collection of memories from those who loved Bourdain, like a love letter to those who followed him fiercely.
For the woman who finds herself alone this holiday, "But You Seemed So Happy: A Marriage, in Pieces and Bits" by Kimberly Harrington is a book about the end of a marriage, but also about the beginning of a marriage, things between those two points, and how it's possible to find something good again...
Readers who love historical biographies will devour "Cleopatra: The Queen Who Challenged Rome and Conquered Eternity" by Alberto Angela. It's a sweeping story and your giftee will love getting it, no de Nile.
What do you give to the person who longs for a time gone by? How about "The Farm on Badger Creek: Memories of a Midwest Girlhood" by Peggy Prilaman Marxen? Set in Wisconsin in the middle of the last century, your reader will find tales of life on the farm, of one-room schoolhouses, chickens in the coop, and Grandma in the kitchen. It's got warmth, and it's perfect for the nostalgic one on your list.
Of LGBTQ Interest
Nonfiction
If there's about to be a new addition to your family, wrapping up "Queer Stepfamilies: The path to Social and Legal Recognition" by Katie L. Acosta would be a good thing. In this book, the author followed 40 LGBTQ families to understand the joys, pitfalls, and legalities of forming a new union together. It can't replace a lawyer, but it's a good overview.
For the parent who wants to ensure that their child grows up with a lack of bias, "Raising LGBTQ Allies" by Chris Tompkins is a great book to give. It's filled with methods to stop bullying in its tracks, to be proactive in having That Conversation, and how to be sure that the next generation you're responsible for becomes responsible in turn. Wrap it up with "The Healing Otherness Handbook" by Stacee L. Reicherzer, Ph.D., a book that helps readers to deal with bullying by finding confidence and empowerment.
If there's someone on your gift list who's determined to get "fit" in the coming year, then give "The Secret to Superhuman Strength" by Alison Bechdel this holiday. Told in graphic-novel format (comics, basically), it's the story of searching for self-improvement and finding it in a surprising place.
So why not give a little nostalgia this year by wrapping up "A Night at the Sweet Gum Head" by Martin Padgett? It's the tale of disco, drag, and drugs in the 1970s (of course!) in Atlanta, with appearances by activists, politics, and people who were there at that fabulous time. Wrap it up with "After Francesco" by Brian Malloy, a novel set a little later - in the mid-1980s in New York City and Minneapolis at the beginning of the AIDS crisis.
The LGBTQ activist on your gift list will want to read "The Case for Gay Reparations" by Omar G. Encarnacion. It's a book about acknowledgment, obligation on the part of cis citizens, and fixing the pain that homophobia and violence have caused. Wrap it up with "Trans Medicine: The Emergence and Practice of Treating Gender" by Stef M. Shuster, a look at trans history that may also make your giftee growl.
Fiction
Young readers who have recently transitioned will enjoy reading "Both Sides Now" by Peyton Thomas. It's a novel about a high school boy with gigantic dreams and the means to accomplish them all. Can he overcome the barriers that life gives him? It's debatable... Pair it with "Can't Take That Away" by Steven Salvatore, a book about two nonbinary students and the troubles they face as they fall in love.
The thriller fan on your list will be overjoyed to unwrap "Yes, Daddy" by Jonathan Parks-Ramage. It's the story of a young man with dying dreams of fame and fortune, who schemes to meet an older, more accomplished man with the hopes of sparking his failing career. But the older man isn't who the younger thinks he is, and that's not good. Wrap it up with "Lies with Man" by Michael Nava, a book about a lawyer who agrees to be counsel for a group of activists. Good so far, right? Until one of them is accused of being involved in a deadly bombing...
For the fan of Southern fiction, you can't go wrong when you wrap up "The Tender Grave" by Sheri Reynolds. It's the tale of two sisters, one homophobic, the other lesbian, and how they learn to forgive and re-connect.
• Terri Schlichenmeyer of The Bookworm Sez is a self-syndicated book review columnist. Schlichenmeyer’s reviews include adult and children’s books of every genre. You may contact her at bookwormsez@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.