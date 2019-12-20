It’s crunch time for holiday gift-shopping.
Only a couple more days until Christmas and if you’re still having trouble deciding what to buy, here are a few more titles for you to consider:
History
The historian who’s likewise fascinated with architecture will probably never get a book they’ll love more than “Cities: The First 6,000 Years” by Monica L. Smith. This book takes your reader on a down-the-road trip into cities and villages, above them and below them. Hint: giftees who travel will enjoy it, too.
The person who longs for a gentler time when women dressed for dinner will love “What Would Mrs. Astor Do?” by Cecelia Tichi. It’s a book about manners and social expectations in the Gilded Age, and how people were supposed to behave. It’s also about the woman who set the tone for it all, the lovely and suffers-no-fools-gladly Caroline Astor. Wrap it up with “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History” by Pamela D. Toler. Mrs. Astor would approve.
Dad or Grandpa is always hard to buy for, right? Wrong: there’s “The Darkest Year: The American Home Front 1941-1942” by William K. Klingaman and it’s available now. This book reminds readers about how we “pulled together and won” during World War II, and he’ll love it. Don’t discount Mom or Grandma; it’s a book she’ll enjoy, too. Wrap it up with “No Surrender” by Chris Edmonds and Douglas Century. It’s a story of Edmonds’ father, his brave actions during World War II, and how he impacted many people for many generations.
Anyone who’s fascinated with military history from World War I through Vietnam will want to add “The Girls Next Door” by Kara Dixon Vuic to their bookshelves. This tale of a little-known bit of history explains why “respectable young women” and Hollywood starlets volunteered to go overseas so that men at war could enjoy recreation and a bit of home in a foreign country. For more military history to make your history buff smile, look for “Sacred Duty” by Tom Cotton, a peek inside the workings of Arlington National Cemetery.
Here’s a unique gift for the railroad buff or historian: “Ghosts of Gold Mountain” by Gordon H. Chang. It’s the true account of the Chinese immigrants who were hired to build the transcontinental railroad. Part personal (Chang introduces readers to some of the men, specifically) and part danger-adventure, it’s a story you’ll love reading.
For the person who grew up during the 1950s, “A Good American Family” by David Maraniss will be a great gift to unwrap. It’s the story of the “Red Scare” of the 1950s, how one family was unfairly caught up in it, and how they got through it all.
African-American Studies
For the thinker on your gift list, “We Can’t Breathe” by Jabari Asim might be the perfect thing to give. In essays that provoke thought and invite discussion, Asim tackles Black culture, Black families, the necessity of Black writers, and how Black America has its own narrative to claim from history. Wrap it up with this book for the poetry lover, “My Eternity in Time” by Carol Coles. It’s filled with verse on love, life, and death, and it offers plenty of food for thought.
The reader who works to understand racial issues will want to see “When I Was White” by Sarah Valentine beneath the tree this year. It’s the true story of a little white girl who grows up to be a woman who learns that her father was a black man. Complicated, yes. Fascinating? That, too. Also look for “Self-Portrait in Black and White” by Thomas Chatterton Williams, the story of an entire family’s reckoning with race. Also take a look at “Black Indian: A Memoir” by Shonda Buchanan, a story of a bi-racial woman who embraces both her Native American and her African American roots.
The teenager on your list who loves history will love “Emancipated: My Family’s Fight for Freedom” by Cheryl Wills. It’s the personal story of Wills’ father, and her great-great-great-grandfather, who was a Tennessee slave who fought in the Civil War. Included is information so your young giftee can start his or her own family tree. Wrap it up with “I Missed the Bus, But I Arrived on Time” by Willis S. Drake, a memoir by a Renaissance man and his dreams of doing it all.
True Crime
If your giftee is a big fan of true crime, then “The Lazarus Files” by Matthew McGough will be a welcome gift. It’s the story of a cold case that’s solved in a new way that leaves a new shock: the killer is someone the detectives, in this case, know all too well…
Sports
The sports fan is going to love “The Strenuous Life” by Ryan Swanson. It’s the story of Teddy Roosevelt, arguably America’s most fit President, and how his influence (almost obsession) made Americans want to be fit and healthy, too, which launched a country-wide love of sports.
Midwestern Interest
For the lover of the land who’s hard to buy for, here’s what you give: “The Land Still Lives” by Jerry Apps, in the 50th anniversary edition. It’s the same story, but packaged nicely in an heirloom-quality cover that’s perfect to pass onto future generations. Wrap it up with “Ridge Stories” by Gary Jones, a book about growing up in the Driftless Area of Southwestern Wisconsin back in the day…
The beer aficionado and the Beer Crafter will be overjoyed to open “The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous” by Doug Hoverson. This gigantic, heavy book takes a look at the history of beer, starting more than a century ago. But foamy drinks are not the focus; your giftee will also learn about advertising, working in a brewery, beer and World War II and more. Wrap it up with a new bottle opener for a gift your beer drinker will love for a long, long time.
The giftee who embraces his or her ethnicity with pride will love unwrapping “Swede Hollow” by Ola Larsmo. It’s a book about a Swedish immigrant family in 1897, their struggles to become American, the move to the Midwest, and their new life in Minnesota.
And now the homework:
Books change, release dates change, things get canceled, none of this is brain surgery or set in concrete. If you have any questions, need more ideas, or need help finding things, be sure to ASK your local booksellers. They’re the ones wearing invisible SuperHero logos, because they know things and they know how to make your giftee smile.
Seriously, they’re just that good.
Season’s Readings!
