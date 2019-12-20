“Whoops!”
Uh-oh. You weren’t paying attention and something happened. Oopsie, and now you need to clean up a mess. You didn’t mean for it to happen. It wasn’t something you planned. Everybody makes mistakes now and then, and in “Who Wet My Pants?” by Bob Shea, illustrated by Zachariah Ohora, maybe they’re not even your fault.
Reuben was very popular among his friends in the scouting group. Everyone liked him: he was kind to all the other scouts and he was somewhat of a leader; he even liked to bring treats for everybody in the pack. But on one particular camp-out, something went very wrong.
Someone wet Reuben’s pants.
Who would do such a thing?
Nobody would admit it, so Reuben got pretty mad. Everything was all wonderful and happy-happy when he brought everyone’s favorite donuts to camp but nobody spoke up when someone wet Reuben’s pants. He decided right on the spot that nobody was getting any donuts until he got “to the bottom of” those wet pants!
He pointed at Tim and asked if that little wet-the-pants trick was something Tim learned from working at the circus. One of Reuben’s pals said that it was probably an accident. Bigfoot said that pants-wetting happened all the time, that it’s “old hat,” but Reuben didn’t believe it for a minute. Another of his friends said that “it could happen to anyone” but it happened to Reuben and he blamed everyone around the campfire.
He thought – no, he was pretty sure they ALL wet his pants!
Those were the pants he had on the whole time he was helping at the lemonade stand. They were the pants he wore on a hike, and when he spent time with his pet fish. Those pants, he said, were “never out of my sight” all day long, but somebody wet them. Or, well, maybe they’re broken. That’s it! The stupid pants are leaky and broken and they made Reuben blame his friends for wetting his pants.
But… what if his friends actually did it?
As a grown-up, you’d absolutely be forgiven for laughing every time you look at the title of this book. Really, that alone is truly hilarious. Also true: your child will laugh at what’s inside “Who Wet My Pants?”
That’s because author Bob Shea and illustrator Zachariah Ohora make Reuben perfectly kidlike as he tries to blame everybody around him. Surely, your child knows Reuben’s embarrassment, and he’ll be glad to see that the bear’s friends don’t take the bait and tease the poor guy. The matter-of-factness and the lack of taunting are good things for sensitive children, too: they take the drama out of the oops on both sides, and that makes silly humor from a situation that could potentially be truly distressing.
“Who Wet My Pants?” is a perfect read-aloud for individual kids ages 3-to-8, and for similar-aged groups who love a funny story. Your child will love this book, and if she asks for extra rounds with it, well, that’s no accident.
“Who Wet My Pants?” by Bob Shea, illustrated by Zachariah Ohora, 40 pages, c. 2019, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $17.99.
• Terri Schlichenmeyer of The Bookworm Sez is a self-syndicated book review columnist. Schlichenmeyer’s reviews include adult and children books of every genre. You may contact her at bookwormsez@yahoo.com
