Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.