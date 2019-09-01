Services for Joel Ethan Sistrunk will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Billy James officiating. Burial will follow in Bethsaida Cemetery in Neshoba County. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-H…