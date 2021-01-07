Bonus show Final view of 52nd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Saturday

After numerous requests to tour the 52nd Annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope — again or for a first time — the Meridian Restoration Foundation has scheduled a bonus show Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We understand that some visitors were unable to attend for various reasons, including COVID-19 concerns,” said Betty Lou Jones, one of the organizers of the event and president of the Meridian Restoration Foundation.
“We encourage you to take advantage of this special bonus showing of the tour and make a donation to Merrehope’s largest annual fundraiser that supports the continued restoration efforts of these historic homes,” Jones said.
The tree exhibit is centered around the theme “Making Merre with Our Neighbor” and is showcased at two of Meridian’s historic tourist attractions, Merrehope and the F.W. Williams home. According to Jones, the theme was prompted by increased community interest in the annual tour.
“Because of the pandemic and because several people reached out and expressed interest in Trees of Christmas and wanted to be involved, we decided to reach out to the whole community, not just Meridian, but surrounding towns and invite them to participate,” the Foundation president said.
More than two dozen trees, beautifully decorated, along with other holiday displays are featured in the Trees of Christmas exhibit. The trees were trimmed by local and neighboring decorators, artists, volunteers from community and religious organizations, business representatives and families.
Offering other communities the opportunity to tell their own stories through their holiday displays added a new aspect to Trees of Christmas, which has traditionally looked at the holiday tour from Meridian’s perspective, Jones said.
Participants for the 2020 Trees of Christmas Tour include: Jasper County Stained Glass Class; Fortnightly Club; Naval Air Station Meridian; Forget-Me-Not Garden Club; The Quilting Bee; Culinary Christmas Delight; Rose Hill Cemetery Association; Over the Moon Children’s Boutique; Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood; Al’s Garden and Gifts; Hope Village Thrift Shop; Meridian Museum of Art; World of Flowers; MCC Bookstore; MCC Honors College; Forget Me Not Garden Club; Pandemic Tree; Clarke County Chamber of Commerce with ClarkCo State Park and Archusa Lake; M and M Florist; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church; Fantasy Cottage; Enterprise Elementary Art Class; Clarke County Tribune; Debs Social Club; Healthy Happy Rescue; Victorian Tree; Merrehope Tree; Bird Tree; Bottle Tree … plus many more.
For a sneak peek, take a Virtual Tour at http://wazsup.net/Merrehope2020VirtualTour.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children under 4 are free. Tickets for senior citizens, active military personnel and groups of 10 or more people are $9 each.
“We encourage you to make a donation to Merrehope’s largest annual fundraiser that supports the continued restoration efforts of these historic homes,” Jones said. “Donations can be made here through our Facebook page or by contacting us directly.”
Merrehope and F.W. Williams Home are located at 905 Martin Luther King Memorial Drive. COVID-19 compliant guidelines are strictly in place.
For more information, visit www.merrehope.com or call 601-483-8439.
