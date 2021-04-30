• Adam and Brittany Johnson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Zander Allen, born March 11, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Theresa Johnson of Philadelphia, Clarence Johnson of Montgomery, Illinois.
Maternal grandparents are Theresa Paller and Scott Paller of Moline, Illinois.
• Justin and Jasmine Almand of Meridian announce the birth of a son, James Leo, born March 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kim and Walter Skudlerk.
Maternal grandparents are Angelia and Jr. Ward.
• Sam Zafa and Sitwat Ahmud of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zoonay Amal Zafar, born March 16, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Mary Bennoman of Philadelphia announces the birth of a daughter, Rayla Dior, born March 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Val Miller and Ola Mae Bennoman.
• Darrell Holloway and Courtney Pavletich of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Dimitri James Holloway, born March 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Hazel and Robert Holloway of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Debra Pavletich of Collinsville.
• Nathaniel Monti and Hailey Spears of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Miracle Kay, born March 18, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Nikki Hopson and Deon Hopson.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Spears and Don Allen.
• Charles and Micaela Jones of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Eloise Grace, born March 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Noah and Lauren Litchfield of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey Renee, born March 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tommy Litchfield and Kim Brown.
Maternal grandparents are Hank and Dawn Garner.
• Taylor McKee of Bailey announces the birth of a daughter, Hazel Catherine Elizabeth, born March 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Travis McKee and Jessica McKee.
Maternal grandparents are Leeann Wilbanks and Kyle Wilbanks.
• Kenneth and Ragen Beason Jr. of Newton announce the birth of a son, Kenneth Bernard Beason Jr., born March 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Claude Beason and Mary Beason.
Maternal grandparents are Donna Eakes and Rickey Eakes.
• Aliyah King of Conehatta announces the birth of a daughter, Auria Mae, born March 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Jackie Matthews.
• Dylan and Brittany Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Russell Levell, born March 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kippy and Mary Smith.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Shepherd and Robert Mulder Jr.
• Dakota and Breana Williams of Forest announce the birth of a daughter, Lanesley Paige, born March 25, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Reshelle Usry and Jerry Williams.
Maternal grandparents are Jeanette Edwards and Timmy Edwards.
• Canton Williams and Beunkia Collins of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Matthew DeShun, born March 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Marqueze and Charbrecia Gordon of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jabriycin Marqueze Brandell, born March 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Josephine Gordon and Scottie Moore.
Maternal grandparents are Regena Rew and Charles Stevens.
• William and Brett Smith of Little Rock announce the birth of a daughter, Rivers Taylor, born March 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are the late Ronny and Anne Smith Bruce.
Maternal grandparents are Roger and Marsha Whitlock of Union.
• David Dean and Zhane Rupert of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Zaniyla Zyuanna Dean, born March 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Felicia Dean, David Dean.
Maternal grandparent is Stacey Bennamon.
• Jessica Gill and Ryan Macon of Louisville announce the birth of a daughter, Bella A’Mor Macon, born March 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Michelle Harris of Starkville.
Maternal grandparents are Kim Gill and Jame Gill of Louisville.
• Anton Yates and Latia Little of Scooba announce the birth of a son, Ashton Nathaniel Yates, born March 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Dvotee White of DeKalb.
Maternal grandparent is Yolanda Little of Scooba.
• Jasper and Ashley Stevenson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Jaclyn D’Ann, born March 31, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Stevionte Prestage and Jessi Todd of Needhan, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Haze Maxwell Prestage, born April 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Stevie Prestage and Jamie Covington.
Maternal grandparents are Amy and John Bonner.
• Brent and Megan Mabry of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Joel Everett, born April 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Arlen and Jerra Mabry of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Bobby and Melissa Everett of Lake.
• Erica Cook of York, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Zayden Kyrre, born April 2, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Carolyn and Eddie Cook Jr. of York, Alabama.
• Bryce and Whitney King of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Nolan James, born April 4, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Malik Sallie and Keyonna Thornton of Waynesboro announce the birth of a daughter, Ma’Leigha Noelle Sallie, born April 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Teresa Sallie.
Maternal grandparents are Cassandra and Curtis Thornton.
• Robert and Jacquelyn Aycock of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ava Caroline, born April 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mildred Aycock.
• Steven and Gabrielle Renaldo of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Margaret, born April 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Donna Renaldo, Buster.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Brown, Kenny Bates.
• William and Michelle Wallace of Gilbertown, Alabama, announce the birth of a son, Waymon Charles, born April 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Amorris Terrell and Tiajiana Ramsey of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Caiden Ja’Morris Terrell, born April 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Janvana Ramsey and Jimmy Ramsey.
• Michael and Katlyn Manor of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Swayze Ray, born April 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike Manor and Pam Manor.
Maternal grandparents are Bob McCarter and Kaye McCarter.
• La’Sonya Jones of Forest announces the birth of a daughter, Zy’Riahanna A’Zariah, born April 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sandy Allen and Katisha Young of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Zahir Mikeil Allen, born April 12, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tyeshia Thedford of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Rodricious Marquinn, born April 13, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Neisha Walker of Forest announces the birth of a son, Jeremiah Jadarrell, born April 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Lula W. Darby.
• Jasmine Law of Ward, Alabama, announces the birth of a son, Devin Montea, born April 14, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Princilla Law of Ward, Alabama.
Maternal grandparent is Hiawtha Pringle of Lisman, Alabama.
