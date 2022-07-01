• Douglas Moore and Miriah Martin of Union announce the birth of a son, Douglas Asher Moore, born May 6, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Deanna and Douglas Moore of Union.
Maternal grandparent is Monella Martin Reedy of Houston, Texas.
• William and Miranda Barkley of Alabama announce the birth of a son, Austin Ridge, born May 12, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Daniel Barkley of Butler, Alabama.
Maternal grandparent is Kim Coley of Demopolis, Alabama.
• A daughter, Jordan Taylor, was born to Dustin and Ericka Sullivan of Philadelphia on May 16, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Jimmy Dale Sullivan.
Maternal grandparents are LaPenny Blankney and Scott Sellers.
• Laquavius Terry and Olivia Harris of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Laquavius Bybreakis Terry Jr., born May 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Laquanta Terry of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Felicia Clayton of Meridian.
• Jalen McDonald and Akaiya Clayton of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, No’vah Skai McDonald, born May 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Latraun Tonyaliah McDonald of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Monica Clayton of Meridian.
• Ayden McKinney and Alyssa Farmer of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Ne’Dya Kaija-Reign McKinney, born May 17, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Anna Chickaway of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Farmer of Philadelphia.
• William and Kristi Wishark of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Mariana Jordyn Michelle, born May 18, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Marianne Wishark of Neshoba.
Maternal grandparents are Franklin and Sharon Taylor of Neshoba.
• Taylor and Alexandra Potter of Hickory announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Kathryn, born May 18, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Brent and Leslie Potter of Benton.
Maternal grandparents are John and Beth Smith of Toomsuba.
• Ashia Harris and Treven Ickom of Lake announce the birth of a son, Asher Travon Ickom, born May 23, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mary Ickom of Lake.
Maternal grandparent is Tameki Harris of Lake.
• Michael Williams and Fiesha Ruffin of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Markel Amari Williams, born May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Williams and Michael Drake.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra Ruffin and Derrick Ford.
• Rodrieck James and Mikaya Wilburn of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hazlyn Dior James, born May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Lysa Rogers of Prichard, Alabama.
Maternal grandparents are Sinnessas and Greggory of Meridian.
• Dylan Hitt and Vivian Yerks of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Jay Wolverton Yerks-Hitt, born May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Brenda Price, and Jim Wolverton of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Andy King and Valerie Yerks of Philadelphia.
• Justin and Rebecca Coffman of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Vera Belle, born May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Adrian Cole and Johnniessia Clemons of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kae’Lena Armani Cole, born May 24, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Adriane Cole of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Cassandria Clemons of Meridian.
• Christopher and Tiffany Kelly of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Rivers Margaret, born May 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Wendy Kelly of Vicksburg.
Maternal grandparents are David and Jo Benson of Meridian.
• Antreveon Johnson and Shiquita Hill of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Arkovous Arman Montrel Johnson, born May 25, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Tamisha Jordan of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Katrina Smith of Meridian.
• Cade and Morgan Boes of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Kirin David, born May 31, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dawn Ptitchette Boes and Bret Boes of Lauderdale.
Maternal grandparents are Amy AuxBrooks and Benjamin AuxBrooks of Marion.
• Austin and Alyssa Storey of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Darla Mae, born June 11, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Benny Storey.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Duncan. Alyssa Storey is the former Alyssa Duncan.
• Darius Stallings and Kaitlin Thomas of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Grayson Noah Stallings, born June 6, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Yvonne and Charles Stallings of Cleveland.
Maternal grandparents are Yvonne Lyons of Bloomington, Illinois.
