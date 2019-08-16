• Qua’cajashia Moffite and Tyna Spencer of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Legend Spencer, on July 12, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Maternal grandparent is Qunikka Hams.
Paternal grandparents are Demetrius Spencer and Shannon Johnson.
• Stephen and Christina Griffith of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Ashton Grace, born July 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• John Rikers and Britney Kersh of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jenasys Dionne Kersh, born July 15, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Cheyene Sorrells and Joseph Sibley of Hickory announce the birth of a son, Levi Hunter Sibley, born July 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Jeff Sibley.
Maternal grandparents are Jody and Chris Sorrells.
• William and Monica Rowell of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Wyatt Cole, born July 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Andrew and Ericka McDonald of Bailey announce the birth of a son, Parker Lee, born July 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Lee and Kathy McDonald.
Maternal grandparents are Doug and Barbara Haskins.
• Andrea Hodge of Quitman announces the birth of a daughter, Amaya Natasia, born July 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Skylar Jones and Damion Gibson of Waynesboro announce the birth of a son, Brantley James Gibson, born July 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Corrie Overstreet and Jason Purvis, Jerry and Brittany Gibson.
Maternal grandparents are Al and Renee Jones, Chasity Jones and Billy Hawkins.
• Ryan and Ashley Style of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Kristan Amira, born July 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Collington and Veron Style
Maternal grandparents are Daniele Booker and Dewayne Booker.
• Brittany Jentoft and Michael Graham of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Michael Davis Graham Jr., born July 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Myra Jackson and George Blakely,
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Susan Jentoft.
• Len and Brianna Ryan of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Dean Allen, born July 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Tammie Warren.
Maternal grandparents are Missy Johnson and Kevin Johnson.
• Benny and Amber Winham III of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Benny Ray, born July 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sylvia and Benny Winham of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Ranier of Meridian.
• Nataria Hill and Kadarryus Gordon of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ka’Darria Monae Gordon, born July 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Joel and Lindsay Diener of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Emmie Ruth, born July 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Marcus and Fern Diener of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Alison Cornwell of Des Allemands, La.
• Ashley Thedford and Donald Earl of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Don’Nasia Ashlynn Earl, born July 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Akinori and Courtney Yonamine of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Evan Boaz, born July 22, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, LukePaul Alexander Rivers, was born to Molli Taylor of Meridian on July 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Vaquita McKee of Newton announces the birth of a daughter, Dashuna Ivy Regina, born July 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Velinda McKee and Larry McKee.
• Ken and Lakicha Jernigan of Noxapater announce the birth of a son, Ken Kaysen II, born July 23, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Melvin Montgoygey and Barbara Montgoygey.
Maternal grandparents are Oliver Jernigan and Gloria Jernigan.
• Anthony Brand and Mildred Rush of DeKalb announce the birth of a daughter, Xoey Antanay Brand, born July 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Jackson and Kasey Norton of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Oliver Fox, born July 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Reggie and Kay Norton and Bonnie Boles.
Maternal grandparents are Jay and Cindy Belcher of Quitman.
• Daniel and Kristan Kelly of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Mace Evan, born July 24, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robert and Joy Kelly of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are William and Benita Shirley of Quitman.
• Scotty and Tabitha Hendon of Philadelphia announce the birth of a son, Ryker Liam, born July 25, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Scott and Jezebel Farmer of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Riley Pearl, born July 26, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Linda and Monty Farmer of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Rita and Billy Jerusalem of Norala Philippines.
• Jadahija Nelson of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Tatum Kel’vion, born July 28, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Trinna Nelson and Jermaine Nelson.
• Senita Bounds of Quitman announces the birth of a son, Sanquez Lashaun, born July 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Alisha Sullivan of Little Rock, announces the birth of a daughter, Aurelia Rose, born July 30, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Ryan Rowell and Charmaine Cameron of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Lauren Marie, born Aug. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Larry and Jeanette Rowell.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry Davis and Shelia Cameron.
• Brandon and Haley McFarland of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Lyla Quinn, born Aug. 2, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Leigh Ann McFarland of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Glen and Sue Pierce of Philadelphia.
• Daryl and Sheena Jones of Daleville announce the birth of a daughter, Harmony Elyze, born Aug. 3, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Mary Carolyn Jones.
Maternal grandparents are Dessie and Darryl Hampton.
• Randall and Stacey Joransen of Marion announce the birth of a son, Shepherd Duke, born Aug. 4, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are James and Ruth Joransen of Ridgeland.
Maternal grandparents are Morris and Shelia Bloodworth of Ocean Springs.
