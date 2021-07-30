• Marcus and Lydia Linton of Whynot announce the birth of a son, Leland Cash, born June 10, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sue and Andy Linton of Vimville.
Maternal grandparents are Nick and Stephanie Holden of Porterville.
Mrs. Linton is the former Lydia Holden.
• Jaquan and Quentasia Newell of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jahzara Desirae, born June 20, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Cody Wilkerson and Jasmine McBrayer of Union announce the birth of a son, Kodi Nash Wilkerson, born June 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Colby Thompson and Lillian Brunelle of Collinsville announce the birth of a son, Rhyder Kole Thompson, born June 21, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Andrew and Ashley Parker of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Archer Wayne, born June 22, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Bobby Stevens and Mary Key of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Baylee Nicole, born June 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Tristan and Auburn Rowell announce the birth of a son, Hudson Sean, born June 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Sonja Rowell of Bailey.
Maternal grandparents are Rick and Jill Carlberg of Collinsville.
• Reva Combs of Meridian announces the birth of a son, Isaac Amair, born June 23, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Todd and Marian Williams of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Gemma Klara, born June 24, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Todd and PollyAnna Williams.
Maternal grandparents are Glen and Donna Crotwell.
• Tommie and Alexis Reed of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Legend Liljuan, born June 27, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tommie Reed Sr.
Maternal grandparents are Janette and Juan Corona.
• Brandon Crawford and Margesa Danner of York, Alabama, announce the birth of twins, Brandice Talia Crawford and Brandon Taurice Crawford Jr., born June 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Quintarious Reed and Kayla Prince of Preston announce the birth of a daughter, Kylie Andra’Niyah Reed, born June 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Sedrick Johnson and Kathyrine Myers of Forest announce the birth of a son, Sincere Lamon Johnson, born June 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Michael and Ria Stell of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Michelle Tina, born June 28, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David and Lori Stell.
Maternal grandparent is Sandra Willis.
• Jason and Cheyenne Bradley of Chunky announce the birth of twins, John Corbeett and Ezra James, born June 29, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Wynette and Larry Cole and Kenny Bradley.
Maternal grandparents are Todd and Penny Pilgrim.
• Tyler Brown and Makiya Wilburn of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, K’Loni Rose Brown, June 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Rogue Brown.
Maternal grandparents are Sinnessa Wilburn and Greggory Wilburn.
• Braxton and Amber Cargile of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jackson Andrew, born June 30, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joe and LeAnne Cargile of Madison.
Maternal grandparents are Rodney and Patty Taylor of Meridian.
• Randarrius Baskin and Kadaysha Williams of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Rhylie Elise Baskin, born July 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Teresa Baskin of Meridian and Randy Waters.
Maternal grandparent is Anita Williams of Meridian.
• Savannah Harrell of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Jazzman Esme Goodman, born July 1, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Edwinn and Lacey Fisher of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Kingston Ryder, born July 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Katie Rushing.
• Adam and Kristen McPherson of Bailey announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Alice, born July 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Karen and Gary McPherson of Lauderdale.
Maternal grandparent is Jane Collins of Meridian.
• Mikayla Turner of Rose Hill announces the birth of a son, Canaan Glen, born July 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Lisa Turner.
• James Wheaton and Barrisha Stephens of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Jamila Arielle Wheaton, born July 5, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Fannie and Chuck Wash of Lake.
Maternal grandparents are Jean and Barry Stephens of Meridian.
• Charles Scott and Alexis Moore of Demopolis, Alabama, announces the birth of a daughter, Madison Grace Scott, born July 6, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Charlotte Scott.
Maternal grandparents are Charlie and Tracy Moore.
• Cory and Courtney Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Ava Corinne, born July 7, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Ronda Curry and Charles Smith.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Lydia Trotter.
• Michael and Jodi Williams of Union announce the birth of a son, Fordson Neil Williams, born July 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Robin and Tammy Williams of Union.
Maternal grandparents are Neil and Beth McKeithen of Collinsville.
• Josef and Brandy Mitchell of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Aspen Denice, born July 8, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Sandy and Rhonda Mitchell.
Maternal grandparents are David and Gina.
• Dondre Andrews and Jawanica Ramsey of Emelle, Alabama, announce the birth of a daughter, D’Yoni Jae Andrews, born July 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Carla and Butch White of Scooba.
Maternal grandparents are Jewell and Theotis Ramsey, Porterville.
• Alvin Ricks III and Breanna Cole of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Audii Taylor Ricks, born July 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Christopher and Stephanie Smith of Newton announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Claire, born July 9, 2021, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Larry and Tamy Smith of Collinsville.
Maternal grandparents are James and Melody Gilbert of Little Rock.
