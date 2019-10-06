• Reginald and Biyonca Walker of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Reginald Derrick III, born Sept. 6, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Eliza Walker of Meridian.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Gloria Jennings of Meridian.
Mrs. Walker is the former Biyonca Jennnigs.
• Tevin Johnigan and Latisha Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Cartier Kior Rose, born Sept. 7, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Adrienne Thomas and Arthur Johnigan.
Maternal grandparent is Trudie Smith.
• A son, Joshua Luke, was born to Jeremy and Allison Nance of Philadelphia on Sept. 9, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Brad and Jimmie Carol Permenter and Frank and Libby Nance.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Deborah Ladd.
• Jeremy Grace and Crystal Smith of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jaiden Deshon Grace, born Sept. 9, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Rev. Shirley Patton of Meridian.
Maternal grandparent is Jennifer Triplet of Meridian.
• Britney Hickman of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Brooklyn Jade, born Sept. 9, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Sabrina McKay and Richard Hickman.
• Trisha Bell of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Trinity Lashay, born Sept. 10, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• A son, Ace Santana, was born to Tracy and Brianna Hill of Lisman, Ala. on Sept. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tracy Hill Sr. and Carol Hill of Toomsuba.
Maternal grandparents are George and Ertha Adams of Lisman, Ala.
• Jacob Brunson and Alexandria Bounds of Decatur announce the birth of a son, Kyler Briggs Brunson, born Sept. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Linda and Jamie Brunson.
Maternal grandparents are Giles and Paula Bounds.
• Abdelkader and Tamika Chriette of Quitman announce the birth of a son, Princeton Zayn, born Sept. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Fatiha Ben Chriette.
Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Delois Simpson.
• Jadashi A. Lewis of Meridian announces the birth of a daughter, Makinzlyn Damaria, born Sept. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Joreka Lewis.
• David and Densiley Collins of Enterprise announce the birth of a daughter, Posey Jayde, born Sept. 12, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Carl and Melba Dearman and David and Bobbi Sue Collins.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Kandy Dedwylder and Daniel and Sharon Bailey.
• Daniel and Rebekah Connelly of Union announce the birth of a daughter, Darby Grace, born Sept. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are David Connely and the late JoRetta Connelly.
Maternal grandparents are Chad and Barbara Crenshaw.
Mrs. Connelly is the former Rebekah Crenshaw.
• Demetriz Hopson and Labrashia Jackson of Toomsuba announce the birth of a son, Kaden Demetriz Hopson, born Sept. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Michael Moore Sr. and Angela Hill of Lauderdale announce the birth of a son, Michael Moore Jr., born Sept. 13, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Nicholas Brown and Shikeema Kirk of DeKalb announce the birth of a son, Tyguan Lashawn Brown, born Sept. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Austin Pearce and Mackenzie Jones of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Jase Lennox Pearce, born Sept. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Colby and Heather Tyree of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Caden Deckard, born Sept. 14, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Brieaney Lofton of Lawrence announces the birth of a daughter, Heaven Skylar Reign, born Sept. 15, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Carla Chapman of Newton.
• A son, Liam Vincent Boyd, was born to Brandy Boyd and Jeffery Jones of Meridian on Sept. 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Johnny and Cathy Jones.
Maternal grandparents are David and Judy Boyd.
• Bailee Williams of Toomsuba announces the birth of a daughter, Journi Lee, born Sept. 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Kathie Williams of Toomsuba.
• Courtney Osby of Marion announces the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Leann, born Sept. 16, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Daryl and Kimberly Osby.
• Donell Brown and Audreka Bell of Toomsuba announce the birth of a daughter, Journey Audriell Brown, born Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Bonnie Bell.
• Perry and Jamie Buxton of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Lyric Noelle, born Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Evelyn and Donald Cole.
• Joshua and Sarah Satcher of Meridian announce the birth of a son, Joshua Randall Jr., born Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Randy and Liz Satcher.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Cindy Eubanks.
• Jonathan and Kristin McDonald of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Lane, born Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Buck and Kathy McDonald.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Korby Mann and Ken and Cheryl Rice.
• A daughter, Maci-Kay Rayne, was born to Patrick and Rose Boswell of Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Joe Wayne and Martha Boswell of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparents are Patrick and Amy Alford of Greenville.
• Taylor and Haylee Robinson of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Whitlee Burke, born Sept. 17, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Kem and George Robinson of Philadelphia.
Maternal grandparent is Coty Freeman of Enterprise.
• Dusty and Angela Taylor of Philadelphia announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Faith, born Sept. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Mary Taylor and the late Mike Taylor.
Maternal grandparents are Samuel and Lucretia Fulton.
• Mariah Blylock of Lawrence announces the birth of a daughter, Starr Elyse, born Sept. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparent is Tyronda McAntis.
• Bradley and Meghan McNair of Meridian announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Nichole, born Sept. 18, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tony and Kim McNair.
Maternal grandparents are Eric and Lonnie Belwanger.
• Timmy Thornton Jr. and Cassandra Foster of Shubuta announce the birth of a son, Canaan Chip Thornton, born Sept. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparents are Tim and Anita Thornton.
Maternal grandparents are Larry and Gwendolyn Foster.
• Aka Kennedy of Chunky announces the birth of a daughter, Ava Marcella, born Sept. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
• Devin and Maranda Collins of Enterprise announce the birth of a son, David Blake, born Sept. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Paternal grandparent is Bobbi Collins of Enterprise.
Maternal grandparent is Latishia Quinn of Meridian.
• Ella Wigley of Butler, Ala., announces the birth of a son, Randy James, born Sept. 19, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Susa of Butler, Ala. and the late John Wigley.
• A son, Nathaniel Wayne Rudell, was born to Crystal Reaves of Pennington, Ala., on Sept. 20, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Maternal grandparents are Rosemary and Terry Land of Pennington, Ala.
